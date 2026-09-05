BERLIN — Saki Hayashi and Japan set records for three-pointers on the first day of the Women’s Basketball World Cup while Caitlin Clark also starred on her tournament debut for the United States on Friday.

Record-setting Japan, US start Women’s Basketball World Cup with wins, Spain downs hosts

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Hayashi scored nine three-pointers to beat the previous record of eight as she helped Japan to a 102-97 win over Mali. Altogether, Japan scored 20 to beat its shared team record from 1994.

Mali led for most of the game before Mai Yamamoto brought Japan level for the first time at 79-79 with 6:30 left in the final quarter. Kokoro Tanaka completed the scoring with a free throw.

Aminata Sangare contributed 22 points for Mali. Her team had been looking for its second-ever World Cup win after beating Senegal in overtime in the 2010 tournament. Mali lost all five games at the last World Cup in Australia.

Clark had 14 points and 11 assists to help the U.S. beat China, which was led by 7-foot-3 Zhang Ziyu, 94-61 in its opener at the Max-Schmelling-Halle. It was the same Berlin venue where the U.S. defeated Russia in the final for the 1998 title, the country’s sixth.

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{{^usCountry}} Rhyne Howard also scored 14 points and Jackie Young added 12 for the Americans, who have won 31 consecutive World Cup games dating to a loss in the 2006 semifinals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rhyne Howard also scored 14 points and Jackie Young added 12 for the Americans, who have won 31 consecutive World Cup games dating to a loss in the 2006 semifinals. {{/usCountry}}

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They next turn attention to Italy on Saturday as they bid for a fifth consecutive title.

France lived up to its billing as one of the favorites with a comprehensive 99-53 win over Hungary.

Dominique Malonga, Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes each scored 17 points for the Olympic silver medalist.

Awa Fam led Spain to another win over Germany, contributing 17 points in a dominant 83-53 victory.

Despite vocal support from home fans in the 14,000-seat Berlin Arena, Germany did not lead at any stage and has failed to beat Spain in eight competitive meetups.

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Leonie Fiebich scored 13 points to lead Germany, followed by Nyara Sabally with 10.

Spain next plays Mali on Saturday, when Germany faces Japan.

Steph Talbot scored 19 points as Australia defeated Puerto Rico 70-54.

Australia lost its opening games at the last World Cup and at the Olympics, so the victory takes the pressure off coach Sandy Brondello’s team with the four group winners in the expanded 16-team tournament progressing straight to the quarterfinals.

Australia next faces Turkey on Sunday.

Emma Meesseman had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead European champion Belgium to the 89-75 victory. She scored nine of those points in the final two minutes of the third quarter as Belgium outscored Turkey 27-9 in the third period. Turkey held a 45-44 lead at the end of the first half.

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Kennedy Burke scored 15 points to lead Turkey.

Cecilia Zandalasini led Italy to its first World Cup win upon its return to the tournament after 32 years, 63-54 over the Czech Republic.

Italy’s wait since 1994 was a team’s longest for appearances at the competition.

Zandalasini had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Also, Park Ji-hyun scored 27 to lead South Korea to a 99-81 opening victory over Nigeria.

___ Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg contributed to this report.

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