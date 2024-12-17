Report: Saints QB Derek Carr 'very unlikely' to return this season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is considered very unlikely to return this season because of multiple fractures in his left hand, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. HT Image

The report comes one day after New Orleans interim coach Darren Rizzi said Carr wouldn't be ruled out for Week 16, which is a trip to play the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Carr also is not yet cleared from concussion protocol and didn't play Sunday in a 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders in which Spencer Rattler relieved Jake Haener and led four scoring drives in a near come-from-behind win.

The Saints play Carr's former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Dec. 29 in a Week 17 game in New Orleans and the 33-year-old quarterback is likely to be motivated to be on the field to face his previous employer.

Carr injured his non-throwing hand on Dec. 8 in a 14-11 win over the New York Giants. He was hurt attempting a head-first dive as a ballcarrier and used his left hand to brace his fall. Typical non-displaced fractures require at least four weeks to completely heal, but Carr could return with a soft cast if he gets the green light from team physicians. From the date of injury to kickoff in Green Bay is a span of 15 days.

Rizzi openly disagreed with a previous NFL Network report that Carr had suffered a "significant fracture" of his left hand. He said the day after the game in New York that "reports out there were a little bit false" on the extent of Carr's injury.

Rizzi said Monday "it wouldn't be a reach" for Carr to return to the field before the end of the season.

Carr suffered an oblique strain Oct. 7 in a Monday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and didn't return until Nov. 3 at Carolina.

