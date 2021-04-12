Reigns vs Bryan vs Edge was everything you wanted to see in the main event of WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns main-eventing a WrestleMania is almost a given these days. WWE’s top superstar is the current Universal Champion and has been going through his best run in years. The ‘Tribal Chief’ was defending his championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan. It was a given that the Triple Threat match would be main-eventing night two of WrestleMania 37. And as expected, the match did not disappoint.

Bryan entered first, then Edge returned for his first WrestleMania match in more than a decade. Then it was champion Roman Reigns’ turn. It did not take time for the three superstars to start slugging it out with each other. Tables were smashed, chairs were used, steel steps were utilised and all the wrestlers came up with every move in their arsenal to beat each other up.

Another subplot during the fight was ‘Spear vs Spear’. Both Edge and Roman Reigns finishers is the Spear and it was just the matter of who used it when to suit it to their advantage. There was a unique spot during the match where both superstars hit the same move at the same time.

In the supporting act, Jey Uso played a crucial role in determining the winner. He was a constant involvement in the match and even had to be carried off mid-fight. But he returned at a crucial junction.

Edge was about to finish the match as he had planted both Reigns and Bryan for con-chairto after hitting both the wrestlers with several chair shots. He knocked out Bryan and was about hit Roman to finish the match.

The ultimate redemption story was about to take place.

Just before he could hit Roman, Uso returned and hit Edge with chair shots. Edge managed to dispose of Jey Uso but Roman was there to take advantage of the situation. He hit Edge with a devastating spear. And to finish things off, it was Roman who hit Edge with the con-chairto.

Roman picked up the lifeless Bryan and put him over Edge to pin both the wrestlers together. Talk about making a statement.

The match had constant action; all the superstars complemented each other really well. We saw a dream encounter with Bryan and Edge going against each other. Spear vs Spear happened. Cross-face and Yes lock were put at the same time. Everything expected (if not more) did happen.

It was the match WWE Universe wanted to witness. It was the match WWE Universe got to witness. It was the match WWE Universe were overjoyed to witness.

And it came from three superstars, who WWE Universe thought they had seen the last of at one point of time.