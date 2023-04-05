Ronda Rousey's mother overturns 6 month old MMA fight result. Here's why

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has once again made headlines by overturning the result of a six-month-old MMA fight. This time, it was a fight between Kallum Parker and Matt Hampton that took place on October 22, 2022, at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6 fight card. Parker had won the fight that night, but the CSAC has now ruled it a no-contest due to some serious refereeing errors.

Ronda Rousey with her mother Dr AnnMaria De Mars

The commission found out that the result of the fight may have been affected by fence grabs from Kallum Parker. In the third round, Parker had grabbed the fence multiple times in an attempt to avoid takedowns, but the referee failed to spot multiple fouls in the round. The commentators and Urijah Faber had notified the referee, but he could not see the same from his vantage point.

Ronda Rousey's mother much more than just a UFC star's mom. The CSAC includes ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey’s mother, Dr AnnMaria De Mars, as a commissioner. She ruled the bout a no contest. Dr De Mars agreed that Parker had grabbed the fence, and she explained her stance on the matter. She said, “I think it was referee error, and I think it (the result) should be changed to a no contest.”

CSAC executive director Andy Foster supported the decision, stating that the fence grab did impact the fight, and they don't know what would have happened if Hampton secured the takedown. The commission's decision has once again raised questions about the effectiveness of refereeing in MMA and the need for more such decisions for fight-altering fouls.

Blatant fence grabs are a serious violation under the MMA rule set, and UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards had a point taken from him for the same in his recent title defense against Kamaru Usman. With the CSAC setting an example by overturning fight results for such violations, it remains to be seen if other athletic commissions follow suit.

In conclusion, the CSAC's decision to overturn the result of the Parker vs. Hampton fight highlights the need for stricter enforcement of MMA rules and better refereeing. Fans and fighters alike will hope that this decision serves as a wake-up call for all involved in the sport to ensure fair fights and accurate results.

