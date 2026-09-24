Roshibina Devi Naorem’s third Asian Games medal: A historic hat-trick after a dramatic road to Nagoya

Three consecutive Asian Games appearances, three consecutive medals. Roshibina Devi Naorem became the first Wushu player from India to win a hat-trick of Asiad medals. But this time, she had to fight just to make the squad, arriving as a last-minute injury replacement after a selection process that was itself mired in controversy, before clinching silver on Thursday at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya.
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At 17, Roshibina had bagged bronze at the Jakarta Games in the women's Sanda 60kg division and improved to silver at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.
Now 25, the Manipuri secured silver for the second time in the same weight division of Sanda, the combat-sport discipline of Wushu. She had earlier defeated Macao's Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the quarterfinals to assure herself of a medal. In the Sanda category of Wushu, semifinalists are guaranteed at least a bronze. But Roshibina was looking to better her 2022 performance.
Deep Dive
How did Roshibina Devi become an injury replacement for the Asian Games?
Roshibina Devi became an injury replacement for the Asian Games after Divyanshi Choudhary, who had initially secured a spot in the squad, suffered a partial high-grade ACL tear during the trials.
What challenges did Roshibina face leading up to her third Asian Games medal?
Roshibina faced challenges including recovering from a knee injury, losing selection trials for the team, and being embroiled in controversy when she replaced Divyanshi Choudhary as an injury backup.
What is Sanda in Wushu, the sport in which Roshibina competes?
Sanda is the combat-sport discipline of Wushu that involves full-contact fighting techniques derived from traditional Wushu practices, including punches, kicks, throws, and takedowns.
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She prevailed 2-0 against Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas to progress to the final, but eventually succumbed 0-2 to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the gold-medal bout.
The silver, nonetheless, has etched her name in the record books in a sport where China and Iran have remained dominant forces for years. Wushu originated in China and dates back to ancient times. It consists of two categories — Taolu, which focuses on precision and the execution of choreographed movements, including both unarmed and weapon events; and Sanda.
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This was India's 11th medal in Wushu at the Asian Games -- one gold, two silver and eight bronze.
The selection drama before a historic third
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This was India's 11th medal in Wushu at the Asian Games -- one gold, two silver and eight bronze.
The selection drama before a historic third
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Out with a knee injury a year ago, Roshibina had lost to Divyanshi Choudhary in the trials and, as a result, missed the cut for India's seven-member Wushu squad approved by the Sports Ministry on August 22.
Divyanshi was picked in the women's 60kg Sanda category. However, she suffered a partial high-grade ACL tear, resulting in the Wushu Association of India (WAI) picking Roshibina as her replacement.
Divyanshi strongly protested against the decision in a highly charged video posted on social media, in which she alleged that Roshibina had mentally and physically harassed her and her family.
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"I am really fed up. I have been harassed so much mentally from June, July to now, it's September, I am being harassed, because she (Roshibina) wanted to go (to the Asian Games)," she had said in the video.
Divyanshi also questioned her removal from the Wushu squad, saying doctors had cleared her to compete with her knee taped and that the decision by the WAI was taken without adequately informing her.
The WAI rejected the allegations and revealed that the selection change was made purely on medical grounds, clarifying the seriousness of Divyanshi's injury. She had sustained the injury during the 2026 SCO Wushu Sanda Championship in Hubei, China, and it worsened after she returned to the national camp following a break in August. She subsequently underwent medical tests.
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The Sports Ministry eventually accepted Roshibina as the injury replacement for Divyanshi.
The silver in Wushu was India's 14th medal at the 2026 Asian Games and the second on Day 6, after Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won bronze in the men's doubles sculls.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/Roshibina Devi Naorem’s third Asian Games medal: A historic hat-trick after a dramatic road to Nagoya
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