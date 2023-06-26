Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Shift gears with $218 million investment in F1 team

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are revving up their engines for a thrilling adventure in the world of Formula One. The dynamic duo, known for their ventures in soccer, has joined a group of investors backing the F1 team Alpine with a whopping $218 million investment.

Ryan Reynolds, right, and Rob McElhenney are among new investors backing F1 team in $218 million deal.(AP)

Renault Group, the parent company of Alpine, announced on Monday that the group of investors, which also includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments led by Reynolds, has acquired a 24% stake in the team. This significant injection of funds is set to fuel Alpine's growth plans and elevate their sporting ambitions in the high-octane world of F1.

With a transaction valuing Alpine Racing Ltd. at approximately $900 million, the team is eager to accelerate their progress in the constructors' championship. Alpine, currently ranked fifth in the standings, aims to close the gap on the dominant forces of Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes with the support of these new investors.

Joining Reynolds and McElhenney in this venture is none other than acclaimed actor Michael B. Jordan, further adding to the star power of this investment group. Their combined expertise and passion for sports, demonstrated through previous collaborations with the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, the NFL, French soccer club Toulouse, and even their successful takeover of Welsh soccer team Wrexham, showcase their commitment to the sports industry.

However, this investment only covers the Alpine F1 team, as Renault clarified that Alpine Racing SAS, the entity responsible for manufacturing F1 engines in France, remains entirely owned by the Renault Group.

The move by Reynolds, McElhenney, and their fellow investors has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the world of motorsport, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the thrilling and high-speed realm of Formula One. As Alpine strives to climb the ranks and reach new heights in the F1 world, all eyes will be on these star-studded investors and their impact on the future of the team.