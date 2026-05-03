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Sandhu and Shubhankar slip in the final round of Turlish Airlines Open

Sandhu and Shubhankar slip in the final round of Turlish Airlines Open

Published on: May 03, 2026 08:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Belek , India's Yuvraj Sandhu, who had a Top-10 finish within his grasp even as he approached the back nine of the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open, endureda nightmarish final round to finish T43 here.

Sandhu and Shubhankar slip in the final round of Turlish Airlines Open

Sandhu after rounds of 69-71-71 was in the Top-10 after three rounds and he was in there even after 10 holes in the final round.

It was then that he crashed with a double bogey and four other bogeys against just one more birdie. He carded 5-over 77 and a total of even par for four days. He dropped to T-43, slipping 34 places.

Shubhankar Sharma was T-65 with rounds of 70-75-74-74 for 2-over total.

Mikael Lindberg secured his first DP World Tour title and qualified for the US PGA Championship with a two-stroke win at the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open.

The Swede, making his 70th start on the DP World Tour, held off playing partner Daniel Rodrigues with a final round of 69 to finish 10-under par at National Golf Club here.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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