Santhosh Kumar wins 400m hurdles bronze in Asian Athletics Championships

India's Santhosh Kumar won bronze medal in men’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships with a personal best time of 49.09 seconds on the fourth and penultimate day of competitions on Saturday. Santhosh Kumar(@India_AllSports/Twitter)

Santhosh clocked the fastest time by an Indian in men’s 400m hurdles this year when he finished behind gold medal winner Mohammed Hemeida Bassem (48.64 seconds) of Qatar and Yusaku Kodama (48.96) of Japan.

The 25-year-old's previous best was 49.49 which he had clocked last year.

Another Indian Yashas Palaksha had also qualified for the final but he did not run the race.