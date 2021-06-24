Home / Sports / Others / Sebastian Vettel criticises UEFA over 'rainbow' protest refusal
File photo of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.(REUTERS)
File photo of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.(REUTERS)
others

Sebastian Vettel criticises UEFA over 'rainbow' protest refusal

The mayor of Munich had wanted the Allianz stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for Wednesday's game in protest at Hungarian anti-LGBTQ legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 07:26 PM IST

Aston Martin Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel criticised soccer body UEFA on Thursday for the refusal to allow Munich's stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for Germany's Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

The mayor of Munich had wanted the Allianz stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for Wednesday's game in protest at Hungarian anti-LGBTQ legislation.

UEFA declined, saying it was a politically and religiously neutral organisation.

Vettel, a German and four times world champion whose car carried the rainbow colours and Racing Pride logos at last weekend's French Grand Prix, said UEFA had taken the wrong stance.

"I think to excuse it that it is a political message is the wrong path," he told reporters at the Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

"I think it is definitely not harming anybody and I think it is a great message that they would have loved to send out and were not allowed.

"Some institutions need to rethink their approach on banning this type of messages."

Formula One's Hungarian Grand Prix is scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Hungaroring near Budapest.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sebastian vettel uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.