Sevens needed a lifeline and India may have delivered it: Scott Curry backs Rugby Premier League to shape global future

What the world thought, India did first. For someone who has spent over 15 years at the elite level of rugby sevens, Scott Curry knows exactly what a sport needs to grow. With the changing dynamics of rugby at the international level and concerns surrounding the World Series, the sport was in dire need of a breather — and India could not have timed it better with the newly launched Rugby Premier League (RPL), which Curry sees as more than just an experiment. “I think it's great for the game,” he said. “Sevens is exciting. To see India putting real resources behind it — this could be the future.” Bengaluru Bravehearts player Scott Curry during training

Having travelled to India for the first time, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist admitted he wasn't quite aware of the rugby culture in the cricket-frenzied nation, but he was already impressed with the level of the local players. Curry, who will be donning the Bengaluru Bravehearts jersey and co-captaining the team, feels that if the RPL can trigger a revolution, India — with its enormous population — could touch new heights. Having played in World Cups, Commonwealth Games, and Olympics, Curry knows what it takes to build a legacy. In his eyes, India’s rugby journey might just be beginning.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Curry opened up on the ongoing RPL and its global effect. The former New Zealand captain also spoke about his career, his best moments, and his intention to focus on coaching in the future. Here are the excerpts...

Q) First time in India? How does it feel?

Yes, it's my first time. It's been quite warm, but it's been really good so far. People are really nice and helpful, and the food's amazing. So it's been great.

Q) The Rugby Premier League is a first of its kind, probably even globally. What was the first thought in your mind when you heard about it?

I was obviously very excited. I think it's great for the game. Sevens is an exciting sport. To see India putting some real resources behind the game and growing it is exciting, and I think it could be the future of the game for sure.

I think it's going to be a cool experience. Getting to play alongside players from other countries—ones in the World Series and ones who aren't—is really cool. It definitely opens us up to new possibilities and new cultures, and we get to learn a lot.

Scott Curry retired from the international rugby sevens in late 2024

Q) How aware are you about the rugby culture in India? What did you make of it?

Not a massive amount, to be honest. I know they play rugby a fair bit. I know they're big fans of cricket, as am I, being a proud New Zealander. But yes, I don't know a lot about the rugby culture in India.

The players in our team are really good. They've got great skills. So I'm looking forward to seeing how they go across the Rugby Premier League. They're going to come up against some good players—World Series level players, some of the best in the world. So that’ll be a great test for them to see where they're at.

Q) Do you think this league could have a great impact on India?

I think it could be huge for India. If it gets a bit of traction and gets people playing the game... For people that already know rugby sevens, they know it's an exciting sport—awesome to watch and be a part of. So with the potential of a country the size of India and the population, I think if they can get a little bit of traction, it would be a very exciting opportunity.

Q) Rugby sevens has grown globally over the past decade. How have you seen the game evolve since you started? Could this league have a global impact as well?

Yeah, the game's changed massively over the last 10 to 15 years. It's way more professional. Defense has probably changed the most. Teams’ ability to defend has gotten a lot better. So it makes it a lot harder to score tries, but still exciting to watch.

I think it has a massive impact. The way the World Series has been run lately probably hasn't been the best. So for something like this to come at this time is good timing for our sport. And you can see from the players and coaches involved that everyone’s very excited and wants to make it a success. I'm very excited not just for the first one this year, but future versions as well.

Q) You retired towards the end of last year... how have the last few months been?

It's been nice. I've dipped my toes in the coaching space a little bit, which has been good fun. Trying to pass on my knowledge that I've gained over my 15-year career. And just spending a bit more time at home with family, which has been really nice.

Q) Is that something that you would like to explore more—the coaching aspect?

Yes. I really enjoy the coaching side of things. Prior to playing rugby, I did a teaching diploma, so it's very similar to teaching. That’s something I've always enjoyed, and linking that with my rugby experience has been really enjoyable for me.

Q) In an interview a few years back, you mentioned that if you stepped away from the game, you might enter the classroom again to teach science. Has that happened?

(Laughs) No, that hasn't happened yet. It's still a possibility, though. It's good to have that qualification in my back pocket. I'm not too sure what the future holds yet, but I'm definitely looking to explore coaching initially, and then we’ll see where that goes.

Q) I'm curious—how did a science teacher go on to have one of the most decorated careers in rugby?

I was always playing rugby throughout my time at university. I played a little bit of social stuff, but then I started playing a bit more seriously towards the end of university. I had a crack at sevens and played reasonably well. I got picked up by a provincial team, then played that, made the New Zealand team, and just went from there. That’s sort of how it happened.

Q) You touched upon rugby in India. Could you briefly talk about the culture in New Zealand? What are some of the things you think might work in the Indian scenario?

Rugby is obviously really big for us in New Zealand. We're proud to be a rugby nation—it’s definitely part of who we are as New Zealanders. Whenever we go anywhere in the world, everyone sort of knows the All Blacks and the black jersey. So we're proud to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

Q) What’s been your most memorable moment in that role?

That's tough. Anytime we've won a tournament, it's very special. Winning at home in front of your home fans is always really special. And then pinnacle events like the Commonwealth Games and World Cups... 2018 was a very special year for our team—going back-to-back with the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. And then the Olympic Games too—being involved in the Olympics is pretty special.

We got a medal at one—obviously not quite the medal we were after. So yeah, it was a bit of a high and a low at the same time, that Tokyo Games. But as more time passes, you start to realise it, get a bit more perspective, and feel proud of what we did. Lots of fond memories from my career with the New Zealand team.

Q) Could you talk a bit about your squad, Bengaluru Bravehearts, in the RPL? You will also be co-captaining for the franchise?

We've got a good mix of international players and some local Indian guys who are really good as well. I guess all the teams are going to be pretty similar, with the balance.

It's obviously an honor along with Pol Pla Vegue. He's one of the best players in the world at the moment for Spain. And obviously he took them to help them get a sitting place in the World Series last year. So it's been good working alongside him and obviously just want to. make sure everyone's really excited and keen to get out there and play some exciting scenes.