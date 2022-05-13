Several Olympic champions to headline Doha Diamond League

The Doha Diamond League comprising several Olympic champions is all set to start on May 13 here at the Qatar Sports Club. The Diamond League is track and field’s most prestigious series sitting in the top tier of the World Athletics one-day meeting competitions. The 2022 Diamond League comprises 13 meetings, starting with the Doha event leading up to the two-day Diamond League Final in Zurich on September 7 and September 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship style model. Athletes earn points at the meetings to qualify for the final of their discipline. At each series meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 point for ranking 1st to 8th, respectively. The top 6 in the field events, the top eight for 100m-800m and the top 10 for 1500m and long distances qualify for the Final.

The winner of each Diamond Discipline at the final will become “Diamond League Champion” and be awarded an iconic Diamond Trophy, and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.

The Diamond League will broadcast live on Sports 18 as well as on Voot in India until 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Doha meet will see numerous Olympic champions plying their trade at the Qatar Sports Club, including Swedish pole vault star Mondo Duplantis, Canadian 200m champion Andre De Grasse, joint high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy and homegrown hero Mutaz Barshim from Qatar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON