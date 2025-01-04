Shooters suffer due to faulty equipment at Delhi’s Karni Singh range

New Delhi: Shooters are paying the price for faulty equipment at the Karni Singh range here, where the National Championships are being held. The electronic target systems at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range are long overdue for change. (Representative image) (AFP)

The electronic target systems at the Sports Authority of India-owned stadium are long overdue for change. Several firing points in the qualification ranges are malfunctioning but authorities have dragged their feet over replacing them, causing problems to shooters during tournaments.

When the target systems show error in punching the scores, the technical officials switch the lane of the shooter who then has to finish the match (remaining shots) from the new firing lane as per rule.

On Friday, pistol shooter Shahzar Rizvi, the 2018 world championships silver medallist, had a harrowing experience after his lane was changed thrice due to the malfunctioning of targets during the men’s pistol qualification relay. He had barely fired 34 shots from his originally allotted lane when the machine showed error. His lane was changed but here too a technical error cropped up during the sighting time. A third lane was designated to him to complete his match (60 shots). To his surprise, his screen showed the match had been completed when five shots still remained. With the qualification match still on at the 80-lane range and no more lanes left to shift him, the error was rectified and he finally finished, scoring 574.

Rizvi, who represents the Air Force team, has requested that the jury allow him a rematch. “There were technical errors in the system throughout his match. How can you keep your focus and shoot? We have requested NRAI to grant permission for a rematch. He has put so much effort in training and this experience has jolted him,” his brother Ahamar, also a shooter, told HT.

It was learnt that another international shooter Ravinder Singh’s lane was also changed during a separate qualification relay.

A coach said several pistol shooters have faced such problems due to technical errors in the nationals.

The shooting stadium was renovated during the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games. While equipment in the range where finals are held has been changed, old target systems are still in use in the qualification ranges. The SAI venue is also a National Centre of Excellence where some of India’s best shooters train.

“The electronic target systems in the three qualification ranges (10m, 25m and 50m) were supposed to be changed before the Tokyo Olympics (2021) but it is yet to be done,” a technical official said on condition of anonymity.

The paper rolls used to punch scoring too don’t run smoothly. During the Olympics selection trials last year, the issues were pointed out to authorities.

“These (technical errors) are frequent occurrences. In the case of 50m targets, it is also difficult for shooters to know what is happening because it is too far. So, whenever there are important matches held at Delhi, the shooters are sceptical about the result,” said Deepali Deshpande, India’s top rifle coach who trained Swapnil Kusale to Paris Olympics bronze.

SAI will have to allocate funds to buy and install new machines. An NRAI official admitted that the target systems need to be revamped. “We are aware of the situation and the process to replace the target systems will soon start,” said the official.

With shooting rapidly growing in India, the Karni Singh range is burdened with more tournaments, including the state meets of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. In this nationals, the men’s pistol event alone saw 4000 shooters — across senior and age-group sections — participating; the qualification went for 14 days.

“The range is occupied round the year. Everyone in Delhi and nearby areas trains here. At the Nationals, events are going late into evening and starts early morning. The machines are overworked,” said an range official.