ISSF World Cup in Baku will not take place due to pandemic

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 09:22 PM IST
10m air pistol event at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)

The upcoming ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled to be held just before the Tokyo Olympics, will not take place due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the host country.

The Azerbaijan Shooting Federation (ASF) has informed the International Shooting Sport Federation that due to the a surge in Covid-19 cases in Azerbaijan, the country’s government "considered it inappropriate and unsafe to organise ISSF World Cup in Baku," the world governing body said in a statement.

"Considering all above stated we are forced to inform you that ISSF World Cup Baku 2021 will not take place," the ISSF quote the ASF as saying.

"We are really sorry about that, but there was no other solution, since health of participants is a main priority for all of us."

India will be fielding a 15-member contingent in the Tokyo Games, and the combined World Cup in Baku was the last top international outing for the shooters before the sporting showpiece in the Japanese capital.

The Tokyo Olympics Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

