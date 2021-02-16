Home / Sports / Others / Shooting powerhouses China, Japan to skip ISSF World Cup in Delhi
others

Shooting powerhouses China, Japan to skip ISSF World Cup in Delhi

Some of the countries which have not sent in their entries for the tournament include the likes of China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait and Malaysia, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said in a release on Tuesday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:52 PM IST
File photo(HT Photo)

Shooting powerhouses China and Japan are among a host of countries skipping the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, scheduled from March 18-29.

Some of the countries which have not sent in their entries for the tournament include the likes of China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait and Malaysia, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said in a release on Tuesday.

A total of 42 countries have so far confirmed their entries for the International Shooting Sport Federation combined World Cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun.

Prominent among the countries competing are Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey.

"China and Japan are not sending their athletes outside their countries before the Olympics, that's what we have heard," a federation source said.

The New Delhi tournament will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the global body last year.

The NRAI on Tuesday announced the team for the tournament.

On Monday, the federation said the Indian team will not be taking part in the World Cup in Changwon, Korea in April due to a strict 14-day quarantine, which would have come in the way of their training ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
issf world cup national rifle association of india
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP