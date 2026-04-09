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Six new caps for France for women's Six Nations opener

Six new caps for France for women's Six Nations opener

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:04 pm IST
AFP |
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France will begin their women's Six Nations campaign against Italy with six new caps in their matchday 23 after new coach Francois Ratier announced wholesale changes to the squad on Thursday.

Six new caps for France for women's Six Nations opener

Captain Manae Feleu retains her place in the starting line-up, albeit with a switch from lock to back row, but she is just one of seven players to survive from France's third-place defeat by New Zealand in last year's World Cup.

"We wanted the best players at the moment," said Ratier, who coached Canada to the 2014 World Cup final, at a press conference.

"So it turns out there are six ones who'll get a chance to show what they can do on Saturday.

"Obviously that brings fresh energy, but it also shows that no one's place is guaranteed.

"It forces players who were sometimes starters to question themselves, or at the very least to step up a gear."

Apart from Feleu, the French will lean on the experience of lock Madoussou Fall-Raclot, Toulouse scrum-half Pauline Bourdon-Sansus, who has been capped 71 times, and centre Gabrielle Vernier.

ol/bsp/pb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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