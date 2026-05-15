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Smith to face Sekulic in Karnataka Open final; Kriish Tyagi's impressive run ends in semis

Smith to face Sekulic in Karnataka Open final; Kriish Tyagi's impressive run ends in semis

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Bengaluru teenager Kriish Tyagi's inspiring run at the Karnataka Open ATP Challenger men's singles event ended in the semifinals as he lost to Australia's Philip Sekulic here on Friday.

Smith to face Sekulic in Karnataka Open final; Kriish Tyagi's impressive run ends in semis

Sekulic will face top seed American Keegan Smith who defeated Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the other semifinal.

All eyes were on the 19-year-old wild card entrant Kriish after his stunning quarterfinal upset over World No. 328 and second seed Hamish Stewart.

But against the experienced fourth seed Sekulic, Kriish found the challenge a step too far, going down 0-6, 2-6.

The scoreline, however, did not fully reflect the fight the Bengaluru youngster displayed in patches during the semifinal.

Sekulic broke the Indian's serve in the second, fourth and sixth games to complete a one-sided 6-0 opening set, using his depth and precision to deny Kriish opportunities to dictate with his forehand.

The second set began with promise as Kriish appeared to rediscover his range.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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