By Lori Ewing

Soccer-Assist king Fernandes turns from provider to predator in Man United romp

MANCHESTER, England, - Bruno Fernandes is normally Manchester United's creator-in-chief, the player threading passes through impossible gaps and supplying chances for others.

Against Ipswich Town on Sunday, however, the captain decided to finish the job himself.

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Fernandes scored a hat-trick to inspire a 5-2 thrashing that gave Michael Carrick's side their first Premier League win of the season after an embarrassing opening-day defeat by promoted Hull City, reminding everyone that while he may be one of the league's elite playmakers, he remains capable of taking games over as a goalscorer too.

"He means a lot," Carrick said. "He's been here for a good number of years now. He's experienced a whole load of different emotions and different things.

"He's got a lot of experience now to pass on to others and show them the way a little bit and lead by example and help them in different moments, and times like today, when you're looking towards certain players to give us that little bit of something else he did that today particularly well."

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{{^usCountry}} The Portugal international's first goal, in the 40th minute, hauled United back into the game after Leif Davis had put Ipswich on the scoreboard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Portugal international's first goal, in the 40th minute, hauled United back into the game after Leif Davis had put Ipswich on the scoreboard. {{/usCountry}}

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The 31-year-old struck twice more, including once from the penalty spot, to complete only his second Premier League hat-trick, his first having also come in United's opening home match of a season against Leeds United five years ago.

He very nearly added a fourth with a shot from close to the halfway line that glanced just over the bar. He then produced a superb through ball for Bryan Mbeumo to score United's fifth goal with a lob.

FLOURISHED UNDER CARRICK

Sunday's display was a continuation of his excellent form from last season, when he flourished under Carrick after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January, thriving with the freedom to roam between the lines and dictate matches.

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Fernandes, a big reason for United's eventual third-place finish, collected an impressive haul of individual honours, including the Premier League Player of the Season award, while also breaking the league record for assists in a campaign.

Arguing with referees one minute and running back to cover for a teammate the next, his impact extends beyond goals and assists. He combines creativity with his work off the ball, pressing aggressively, dropping deep to collect possession and demanding high standards from teammates.

He has grown into the captaincy, evolved into United's emotional heartbeat, and made himself indispensable to Carrick's side.

"He offers us a lot. What else can I say?" Carrick said, smiling. "Said quite a lot about him already, and I've only been here six or seven months. Hopefully, there's a lot to come."

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Some of Sunday's biggest cheers not involving the skipper came for a couple of Marcus Rashford near-misses in the forward's first start in more than 600 days after he fell out of favour under Amorim, and then had loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

"Whatever's gone on... it's always about what you do next and what your intentions are," Carrick said. "He's been fantastic since he came back, it was great to see him on the pitch today for us."

But this was Fernandes' day. The league's assist king swapped provider for predator, rescuing United when they needed him most and underlining once again why Carrick's side still revolves around their captain.

Old Trafford England Manchester United Ipswich Town Manchester United PLC

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