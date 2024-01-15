close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Others / Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash in Saudi Arabia

Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash in Saudi Arabia

Reuters |
Jan 15, 2024 08:49 PM IST

Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has died more than a week after crashing in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has died more than a week after crashing in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said on Monday. Falcon, 45, had been in an induced coma since he was flown to hospital with severe injuries from a fall during the second stage on Jan. 7.

Racing Team's Carles Falcon in action during stage 1(REUTERS)
Racing Team's Carles Falcon in action during stage 1(REUTERS)

Race director David Castera told reporters at the time that the rider, who was competing in the endurance event for the second time, had lacked a pulse but was resuscitated by the first doctor to arrive on the scene.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible," the TwinTrail Racing team said in a statement on Instagram.

"Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorbikes. He has left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar."

Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with India vs Australia Live Score and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On