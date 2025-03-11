Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores Federation's status as NSF
PTI |
Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores Federation's status as NSF
The Sports Ministry on Tuesday lifted its suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), paving the way for the organisation of domestic tournaments and selection of national teams for international tournaments.
The ministry had suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023 for the hasty announcement of the Under-15 (U-15) and Under-20 (U-20) National Championships.
The Sanjay Singh-led panel had won the elections on December 21, 2023 but the choice of venue for National Championships in Nandini Nagar, Gonda – the stronghold of former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh – had irked the government.
The ministry, in its order, said that the WFI has taken corrective measures, so it has decided to lift the suspension.
Recommended Topics
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores Federation's status as NSF
See Less
SHARE
Copy