Sports University, Patiala to have a chair after Milkha Singh's name

The legendary track and field athlete Milkha Singh died of COVID-19 related complications on Friday night.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh.(PTI)

A chair will be established after Milkha Singh's name at the Sports University, Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced here on Saturday.

"We are going to have a Milkha Singh Chair in Sports University, Patiala,” the Chief Minister told reporters outside Milkha’s Sector 8 residence. Singh, accompanied by state Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, had gone to meet Milkha's son Jeev and other family members to offer his condolences.

Topics
milkha singh
