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Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh eye individual gold vs Malaysia, Olympics qualification

By Aratrick Mondal
Sep 27, 2026, 11:45:54 IST

Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Follow Live score and updates as Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh eye gold sweep.

Abhay Singh and Anahat chase individual gold in Malaysia double-header
Abhay Singh and Anahat chase individual gold in Malaysia double-header

Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Both have already assured India a silver medal in singles squash. Today, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will be vying for gold against Malaysian opponents in their respective finals. The 18-year-old Anahat will face Sivasangari Subramaniam later in the afternoon, but before that, Abhay will take on Ng Eain Yow....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 27 Sept 2026, 11:45:54 AM IST

    Abhay Singh's road to final

    beat Thailand's Arkarader Arjarahurubya 3-0 in Round of 32

    beat Malaysia's Laksiri Ravindu 3-0 in Round of 16

    beat Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0 in quarterfinals

    vs Muhammad Irfan 3-0 in semifinals

  • 27 Sept 2026, 11:40:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the two singles squash finals at the 2026 Asian Games. Stay tuned for more updates!

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