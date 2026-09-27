Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh eye individual gold vs Malaysia, Olympics qualification

Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Both have already assured India a silver medal in singles squash. Today, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will be vying for gold against Malaysian opponents in their respective finals. The 18-year-old Anahat will face Sivasangari Subramaniam later in the afternoon, but before that, Abhay will take on Ng Eain Yow....Read More

But the significance of the two gold-medal matches goes beyond the Asian Games podium. Victory would also secure a place at the 2028 Olympics for both Indians.