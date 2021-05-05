Star India contributes 50 crore to India's fight against COVID-19

With the second wave of the COVID-19 rampant in India, Star India has pledged financial support of ₹50 crore for India's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. The announcement was made through Star India's Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Extending his support to the cause, K Madhavan, President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, through a tweet, said: "We stand in solidarity with all of India in our fight against COVID-19. The Walt Disney Company and Star India are humbly contributing INR 50 crore to aid relief efforts. The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save lives. This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to India, and builds upon the INR 28 crore that our company contributed towards COVID-19 relief in 2020."

The Walt Disney Company and Star India have pledged financial support of ₹50 crore towards the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts in India. The proceeds will be utilised to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals.

This is in addition to ₹28 crore that The Walt Disney Company and Star India contributed towards COVID-19 relief in 2020. In the endeavour to create awareness around COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), the Star India network has been running an awareness campaign through Public Service Announcements (PSA).

The company will also continue supporting relief efforts through its Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, wherein for employee donations to pre-approved charitable organisations, the company will match the amount.