Super Bowl 2023: Big bet predictions at Eagles vs Chiefs showdown

Super Bowl 2023 is just around the corner and the NFL finale is set to offer one of the biggest betting events of the year. From the strategic-minded fans to those more interested in the national anthem and the colour of the Gatorade shower, there are more betting markets than ever before. With the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs set to face off in a highly-anticipated showdown, the Super Bowl LVII is expected to be a thrilling event.

Super Bowl 2023 odds

The odds for the Super Bowl 2023 winner are set with the Philadelphia Eagles at 3/4 and the Kansas City Chiefs at 11/10.

The MVP odds are also available, with Jalen Hurts at even odds, Patrick Mahomes at 6/5, and Travis Kelce at 10/1. Other notable players with odds include AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Miles Sanders.

Super Bowl handicap

The handicap for the Super Bowl 2023 is predicted at -1.5 for the Philadelphia Eagles at 9/10 and +1.5 for the Kansas City Chiefs at 9/10. The total points market is also available for bettors to place their wagers on.

Super Bowl prop bets

Super Bowl prop betting has gained massive popularity in recent years and online sports books are offering an increasing number of creative props for Super Bowl 57. In fact, experts predict that six to seven Super Bowl prop bets will be wagered for every traditional bet on the game.

There are three main categories of Super Bowl prop bets: Game props, Player props, and Team props. Game props are based on occurrences in the game, Player props focus on specific actions or accomplishments by players, and Team props are based on various benchmarks a team can achieve.

One popular prop bet for Super Bowl 57 is the winning Gatorade shower color, with orange at 9/4, clear at 5/2, and blue at 3/1.

Game analysis

Super Bowl 57 will feature an elite offence against an elite defence, with the Chiefs leading the NFL with an average of 413.6 yards per game and the Eagles finishing first against the pass, with 70 sacks in the regular season.

The Eagles' pass rush and secondary are expected to give them the edge in the early stages of the game, but the main concern for the Chiefs is quarterback Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain. He will need to be mobile to avoid the dangerous Eagles pass rush.

Despite this, the Chiefs are favoured to score the first touchdown, but the prop bet odds at -185 may not be a good value given the Eagles' strong defence. Meanwhile, the Eagles' red-zone defence has been solid, allowing only 0.7 touchdowns per game in their last three outings.

The point spread in the game is -1.5 in favour of the Eagles and both teams are expected to play a strategic game, with the Chiefs relying on their reliable kicker Harrison Butker and the Eagles looking to force the Chiefs into field goals.

In conclusion, Super Bowl 57 is set to be an exciting game with a lot of betting opportunities for fans. With a highly-anticipated match-up between the Eagles and the Chiefs and a range of betting markets, including Super Bowl odds, MVP odds, and various prop bets, the Super Bowl 2023 is expected to be the biggest betting event yet.

Record bets placed

As the Super Bowl draws near, legal sportsbooks in the United States are poised to make a record $1.1 billion in wagers, according to analysts at PlayUSA. Leading the charge is Nevada, with an expected $176 million in bets, followed by New York with $161 million and New Jersey with $115 million.

The American Gaming Association (AGA), a trade group for the U.S. casino industry, recently conducted a survey showing that a record 50.4 million American adults, about 20% of the population, are expected to bet $16 billion on the big game. This represents a 61% increase from the previous year and double last year's estimates.

However, the ease of access to mobile betting apps has raised concerns among experts like Ryan Wade, a staff psychiatrist at Silver Hill Hospital in Connecticut who specializes in addiction. He says that the easy availability of betting through mobile devices increases the risk of problem gambling.