Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a beautiful fade route to the back corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown. The 2022 NFL season culminates today as Chiefs and Eagles will battle it out for the richest prize in the history of sports in the United Sports. Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, two of the most evenly-matched sides, have boasted a record of 16-3, scoring 546 points so far and will be tested one final time in the showdown clash. The Chiefs won the title in 2019, while the Eagles reached atop the mountain six years ago in 2017. On paper, there is very little to choose between the teams. Sunday's game features the two top-seeded teams in this season's NFL playoffs and the two top-ranked quarterbacks - the youngest pairing ever in a Super Bowl and the first time two Black quarterbacks have faced each other in the title game. Also lighting up the occasion will be pop star Rihanna, who is set to perform live for the first time in 7 years.