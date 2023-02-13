Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII Live Score: Brown with a touchdown in Q2; Chiefs 7-13 Eagles
- Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Score Updates: The Super Bowl is officially underway. After Kansas City won the toss, both teams scored their opening touchdowns. Follow all live action, score and updates between Chiefs and Eagles from the Glendale Stadium in Arizona.
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a beautiful fade route to the back corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown. The 2022 NFL season culminates today as Chiefs and Eagles will battle it out for the richest prize in the history of sports in the United Sports. Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, two of the most evenly-matched sides, have boasted a record of 16-3, scoring 546 points so far and will be tested one final time in the showdown clash. The Chiefs won the title in 2019, while the Eagles reached atop the mountain six years ago in 2017. On paper, there is very little to choose between the teams. Sunday's game features the two top-seeded teams in this season's NFL playoffs and the two top-ranked quarterbacks - the youngest pairing ever in a Super Bowl and the first time two Black quarterbacks have faced each other in the title game. Also lighting up the occasion will be pop star Rihanna, who is set to perform live for the first time in 7 years.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 06:00 AM
Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl LVII Live: TOUCHDOWN, Eagles roar back ahead
An enthralling start to the second quarter as AJ Brown grabs a monster 45-yard throw from who else but Hurts. Completes a sharp catch and gives Philadelphia the lead. The Chief
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:57 AM
Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl LVII Live: END of Quarter 1
Nothing to separate the two teams as the first quarter comes to an end. A very subdued 15 minutes but hopefully, it's only a sign of greater things to come. Both teams found the end zone on their first possessions of the game.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:50 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: Mahones almost wrests back advantage
A superb run from Patrick Mahones but he just fell short of completion. He beautifully ran to cover a 22- yard pass and almost makes an interception. Chance for a field goal but Harrison Butker drags his effort wide. Could prove to be a huge miss.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:39 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: END of first quarter
The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a beautiful fade route to the back corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown. It's 7 apiece. The penalty was a killer from Chiefs, they take advantage. But a good play by Hurts. 56-yard punt and a 11-yard return. Still 4:46 to go on this first quarter.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:35 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: Chiefs back on even pecking
And it's Travis Kelce… who else. He keeps on moving up and can very well rewrite history. A quick answer from the Chiefs right away. Kelce Races ahead 38 years and has a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes marched down the field and Kelce applied the finishing touches. Chiefs 7-7 Eagles.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:29 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: First TOUCHDOWN, Eagles take the early lead
Jalen Hurts it is… Philadelphia have taken a 7-0 lead with the Quarterback scoring the opening touchdown. The Eagles went 75 yards on 11 plays to take the lead.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:27 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: ALMOST the first touch down
Kenneth Gainwell had almost given the Chiefs the lead. But hang on, he has been ruled out short. Kansas City’s kicker Harrison Butker booted the opening kickoff through the back of the end zone and the Eagles started with the ball on their own 25-yard-line.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:21 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: WE ARE OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY, Chiefs win toss
The Chiefs call it tails and tails it is. They win the toss and and we are 2 minutes away from the countdown clash. What a fine build-up. The video on the big screen has added the hype - if there was any further requirement that is. Dough Williams, the first Quarterback to play in and win the Super Bowl delivers the Lombard Trophy and we are all set.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:14 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: No stranger to the big stage
The Kansas City Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, while the Philadelphia Eagles are in their first Super Bowl since winning in 2018 against the New England Patriots.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:12 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: History awaits
For the first time, young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other in the Super Bowl. Also in a first, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage. Travis Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons, while brother Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:09 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl
It’s been a little more than a month since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. Sunday’s appearance was another milestone in his remarkable recovery. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent a shock across the NFL and the world.
-
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:08 AM
Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs Eagles Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello everyone! A very warm welcome from us to you and we bring you for the first time, the live updates from the Super Bowl - the biggest sporting event in the United States. After a year filled with hard work, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles could not be more evenly-matched heading up to the summit clash of the 2022 NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles arrived at State Farm Stadium ahead of their Super Bowl clash on Sunday with all eyes on their young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Both teams came into the week with some players still carrying knocks and injuries from their playoff clashes. All but one of the Eagles' fitness worries had cleared up but punt return specialist and wide receiver Britain Covey was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.