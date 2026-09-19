Tajinderpal Singh Toor replaced as Asian Games flag-bearer after kit delay, Pawan Sehrawat steps in

The Indian contingent has been forced into a late change to its flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, with Tajinderpal Singh Toor replaced by kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat. Toor, who was chosen to lead the Indian contingent alongside Manu Bhaker, has not yet received his official kit and will therefore miss the gala event. The development has prompted a last-minute change, with Sehrawat now set to accompany Bhaker at the ceremony.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The 30-year-old Sehrawat was part of the Indian men’s kabaddi team that won the gold medal at the previous Asian Games and will now take Toor’s place as one of India’s flag-bearers. Chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav confirmed the change to news agency PTI.
Toor’s absence comes as a late setback for the Indian contingent, which will be represented by Bhaker and Sehrawat during the opening ceremony as the Asian Games officially get underway in Aichi-Nagoya.
Deep Dive
Why was Tajinderpal Singh Toor replaced as the flag-bearer for the Asian Games?
Tajinderpal Singh Toor was replaced as the flag-bearer due to a delay in receiving his official kit, which would only arrive at the Nagoya airport shortly before the opening ceremony.
What challenges did the Indian shooting team face upon arriving in Nagoya for the Asian Games?
The Indian shooting team encountered long travel times, cold food, cramped hotel accommodations, and significant delays in transport arrangements after their arrival in Nagoya.
How did the last-minute change in flag-bearer affect the Indian contingent at the Asian Games?
The last-minute change saw kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat step in for Toor, which highlighted the logistical issues faced by the athletics team and added to the setbacks for the Indian contingent ahead of the Games.
Powered ByAsk HT
Toor explained that he was told his kit would arrive at Nagoya airport only at 3 pm, leaving him with little time to collect it and reach the opening ceremony venue. He said the delay meant he had informed the Indian Olympic Association that he would not be attending the ceremony, and that the athletics team had yet to receive its kits.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
"I am told that my kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony," Toor told PTI.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
"I am told that my kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony," Toor told PTI.
{{/usCountry}}
"My kit is lying in India. Nobody in the athletics team has got their kits so far," he revealed.
The athletics team has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13 as part of an acclimatisation camp and is scheduled to reach Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of athletics events.
Toor also said the late confirmation of his role as flag-bearer left little time to sort out the kit issue. Had he been informed earlier, he felt his coach, who had already reached Japan, could have collected it on his behalf and avoided the last-minute complication.
"IOA told me yesterday about me becoming flag-bearer. Otherwise my coach who reached here yesterday could have picked it (the kit) up for me," he said.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/Tajinderpal Singh Toor replaced as Asian Games flag-bearer after kit delay, Pawan Sehrawat steps in
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks