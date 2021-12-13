TATA Steel Group and PGTI to host TATA Steel Tour Championship 2021

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The TATA Steel Group and PGTI will be hosting the TATA Steel Tour Championship at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses from December 16 to December 19.
Golf generic image. (Getty)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 09:26 PM IST
PTI | , Jamshedpur

The TATA Steel Group and PGTI will be hosting the TATA Steel Tour Championship at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses from December 16 to December 19. The event offers a handsome prize purse of 1.5 crore and will feature an elite field of 74 professionals.

The championship is the season-ending event of the 2020-2021 PGTI calendar. The tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play championship and there will be no cut applied. There is guaranteed prize money for all participants. The Pro-Am event preceding the tournament will be played on Tuesday.

According to the format of the event for all four rounds, half the field will play their first nine holes at Golmuri and second nine at Beldih while the other half will play their first nine at Golmuri and second nine at Beldih.

From round two onwards, the leading/front half of the leaderboard (leading groups as per the scores) will play their first nine holes at Golmuri and second nine at Beldih. The prize presentation ceremony on Sunday will be at Beldih.

The tournament will feature some of the biggest names in Indian golf such as defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar (10 international wins), Jyoti Randhawa (9 international wins), Olympian SSP Chawrasia (6 international wins), Shubhankar Sharma (2 international wins) and Olympian Udayan Mane (2019 champion).

The field will also feature the top-60 from the PGTI Order of Merit with the prominent names being PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa, Chikkarangappa S, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Aman Raj, Veer Ahlawat and Manu Gandas, to name a few.

Two-time European Tour winner and former Asia No. 1 Shubhankar Sharma returns to play in Jamshedpur after five years. Shubhankar, a European Tour regular, last played in Jamshedpur at the 15th TATA Open 2016, an event he went on to win. Sharma will also be playing a PGTI event for the first time since February 2020. The tournament will decide the PGTI Order of Merit champion for the 2020-2021 season.

Topics
golf
