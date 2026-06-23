India delivered a standout performance at the AESF-sanctioned Pokémon UNITE Asia International Tournament, finishing runners-up after an impressive campaign in a competition featuring 11 national teams from across Asia.

Team India finishes second among 11 Asian nations at AESF Pokémon UNITE Event.

The closed international tournament, sanctioned by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF), featured national teams from Hong Kong, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Nepal.

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The participating teams first competed in the online qualification stage on June 14. Delivering an impressive performance, Team India topped its group to secure qualification for the Grand Finals, which were held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday.

Team India showcased resilience, strategic depth and composure throughout the tournament to secure a place in the Grand Finals and finish second overall.

Led by captain Adnan Mohammed Badshah, alongside Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Reuben Godfrey Fernandes and Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, under the guidance of coach Zeren Wang, the Indian side opened its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Singapore in Round 1.

India then faced Japan in the upper-bracket semifinals but fell short against the eventual tournament leaders, dropping into the lower bracket. The team responded strongly by defeating Singapore once again to secure a place in the Grand Finals and set up a rematch against Japan.

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{{^usCountry}} Facing Japan for a second time in the tournament, India pushed the eventual champions in a hard-fought three-game Grand Finals series before ultimately settling for a runner-up finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Facing Japan for a second time in the tournament, India pushed the eventual champions in a hard-fought three-game Grand Finals series before ultimately settling for a runner-up finish. {{/usCountry}}

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