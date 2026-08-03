Michael Thorbjornsen sank a 26-foot putt on the final green to secure his first PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Classic on Sunday, pulling clear of a crowded field including Xander Schauffele to win by two shots.

Thorbjornsen earns maiden PGA win at Rocket Classic

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American Thorbjornsen, 24, started the final day in Detroit four shots off the lead, but made a string of birdies on the back nine for a day's-best round of seven-under par 63 as those around him spurned chances.

"I don't know how to feel right now. It was such a battle out there, playing with some great players. Everyone, I feel like, was in the mix after nine holes," said Thorbjornsen.

"Just really happy I stuck to the process, committed to hitting certain shots, and just very, very happy with how I played."

Having reached the turn two behind co-leader Schauffele, Thorbjornsen birdied 10 with a pinpoint wedge, chipped in from the rough on 12, and birdied 14 after a fine pitch to within inches of the hole.

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{{^usCountry}} His tee shot on par-three 15 set up a tap-in birdie. But he saved the best for last, with a superb long right-to-left putt that curled in on the final green to seal the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His tee shot on par-three 15 set up a tap-in birdie. But he saved the best for last, with a superb long right-to-left putt that curled in on the final green to seal the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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Thorbjornsen finished on 18-under 262, followed by Schauffele on 16-under with a highly respectable final round of 65.

The two-time major winner and Olympic gold medallist had surged early on Sunday but left several putts short down the closing stretch, including an eagle chance on 14 that would have restored his lead.

Overnight leader Davis Riley had an up-and-down final round, recovering from three bogeys on the front nine to climb back within a shot of Thorbjornsen before bogeying 17.

He finished third on 15-under, with Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard who had tied the course record with a 61 on Saturday fourth on 14-under.

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Despite his final-hole heroics, it was ultimately comfortable for Thorbjornsen in his first PGA Tour win after having twice finished as runner-up since turning pro in June 2024.

The former college star at Stanford University had also come close to winning the Travelers Championship as an amateur in 2022.

"I feel like I've been out here for a few years now. You just have to block it all out," he told CBS Sports.

"Junior golf to amateur golf, amateur golf to professional golf, they're completely different stages, and it's going to take some time to get used to playing where you're playing at."

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