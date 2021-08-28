Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel reaches final, will compete for gold medal

The India paddler Bhavinaben Patel started the fifth game winning six consecutive points but then lost three on the trot. But then she managed to win the game 11-8 to win the match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Bhavinaben Patel (red)

Bhavinaben Patel created history by reaching the final of the women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the Tokyo Paralympics after defeating world no. 3 China's Miao Zhang on Saturday. Bhavaniben will now compete for the gold medal on Sunday.

Bhavinaben lost the first game 7-11, but then came back strong to win two consecutive games 11-7, 11-4. Zhang won the fourth game 11-9 to force a fifth set.

The India paddler started the fifth game winning six consecutive points but then lost three on the trot. But then she managed to win the game 11-8 to win the match. She will now take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on Sunday.

Bhavinaben had entered the semifinals with a stunning straight-game win over world number two and defending champion Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event.

The 34-year-old, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12, beat her Serbian opponent 11-5 11-6 11-7 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 18 minutes.

