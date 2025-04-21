Top throwers confirm participation for Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra classic, scheduled to take place at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24, has attracted some of the world’s best javelin throwers. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters, American Curtis Thompson, the season leader (87.76m), 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany, Rio Olympic silver medallist and 2015 world champion Julius Yego of Kenya, have all confirmed their participation. Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw. (AFP)

Undoubtedly, the biggest name in the elite field will be Neeraj Chopra himself -- the reigning world champion and two-time Olympic medallist.

“Yes, count me in as well,” Neeraj Chopra said with a wide smile, having rattled off names of the participants with great pride.

Invitation has also gone out to Arshad Nadeem, the Paris Olympics Champion from Pakistan, but he is yet to confirm participation.

“I have spoken to Arshad and extended invitation to him as well. He is in discussion with his coach and as and when he confirms participation, we will let you know,” said Neeraj in a press conference from his base in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

There will be more Indian names — four to five. Top throwers from the ongoing National Senior Federation Cup in Kochi will get an opportunity to compete alongside global stars.

The World Athletics (WA) event was earlier scheduled to take place in Panchkula, Haryana, but had to shifted to Bengaluru due to some technical issue at the venue. WA recommended a change in venue.

“There were some issues with lights (for broadcasters) therefore it could not take place in Panchkula. Though I wanted it to happen in Panchkula because it’s my native place, but the most important thing is that it’s happening in India. I have great memories of Bengaluru and it’s a very good venue to start this international competition. I am very excited to be part of this event and doing my bit (JSW and AFI are part of organisers) to bring a world class track and field event in India. Its a dream come true for me,” said Neeraj.

It is the first-of-its kind marquee athletics event to take place in India with the country’s biggest star name etched in it. There are several such events like Mondo Classic -- after pole vault star Mondo Duplantis -- at his home turf in Uppsala, Sweden -- which allows international track and field stars to bring home big stars and top quality action and popularise the sport in their country.

Neeraj Chopra is already a pathbreaker in Indian sport, and now with this event he is hoping to achieve new milestone for Indian athletics.

“I have won medals at Olympics and world championships. The medals are kept at my home. But this is something new and it allows me to give back to the sport. I want athletics to grow in this country. I want parents to bring their children along to watch the world’s top athletes, see what it takes, how it feels to be there and see the world’s best stars competing. That experience is amazing. They need to have such experiences, only then athletics will grow in India,” said Neeraj.

Asked whether there will be tickets, Neeraj said, “yes, but it will be kept to a minimum so that people can come and watch and have fun.”

The championships will be made an annual affair and more disciplines, including women’s javelin throw, will be added in coming years, said Neeraj.