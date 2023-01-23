U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Musheer scores double ton as Mumbai reach 396/5

Musheer Khan got over the disappointment of being dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team by scoring a magnificent unbeaten double century against Hyderabad on Day One of their Group D Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At stumps, Musheer was batting on 201 from 260 balls with the help of 19 fours and four sixes. Mumbai had reached 396 for five at the end of day's play which at one point looked like a distant dream if not for an unbroken 232-run stand for the sixth wicket between Musheer and skipper Atharva Ankolekar (109*, 137b; 11x4, 4x6).

Brief scores: Mumbai 396/5 in 90 overs (Musheer Khan 201*, Atharva Ankolekar 109*; Rishab Baslas 4/106) vs Hyderabad

Adhatrao, Valsangkar help New Hind SC win

Siddhant Adhatrao's unbeaten 131 (136b, 41x4, 6x6) helped New Hind Sporting Club beat Dr DY Patil Sports Academy by 40 runs to enter the semi-finals of the Young Comrade Shield on Sunday.

Chasing New Hind's 340, Dr DY Patil SA could only get to 300 in 70 overs despite Aman Khan’s 81-ball 120 (28x4, 3x6) and Hardik Tamore’s 83. New Hind’s Parikshit Valsangkar picked up six for 112.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brief scores: Quarter-final: New Hind SC 340 in 70 overs (Siddhant Adhatrao 131*, Aayush Zimare 34; Iqbal Abdullah 3/95) beat Dr DY Patil SA 300 in 70 overs (Aman Khan 120, Hardik Tamore 83, Yogesh Takawale 41; Parikshit Valsangkar 6/112, Akshay Jambhekar 4/87) by 40 runs; Second round: MIG 185 lost to Victory CC 186/4 in 41.2 overs (Jay Bista 86, Jai Jain 75*) by 6 wkts.

CCI Snooker Classic: Sayed enters main draw

Pune’s Saad Sayed qualified for the main draw of the CCI Snooker Classic beating Pratyush Somayajula 4-0 (71-19, 57-50, 50-46, 91-19) in the final qualifying round match.

Meanwhile, CCI cueists Krish Bajaj and Raj Khandwala won their respective third qualifying round matches.

Results (final qualifying round): Saad Sayed bt Pratyush Somayajula 4-0 (71-19, 57-50, 50-46, 91(39)-19); (third qualifying round): Krish Bajaj bt Rahul Bisht 3-1 (36-16, 7-49, 59-31, 73-24); K Venkatesham bt Tanmay Jatkar 3-0 (66(51)-9, 69-19, 63-28); Raj Khandwala bt Ronak Dedhia 3-0 (70-40, 71-48, 51-22); Asutosh Padhy bt Pranjal Shukla 3-0 (66(63)-5, 76-11, 74(58)-9); Rrahul Sachdev bt Parag Paithankar 3-0 (68-14, 51-40, 86(76)-9); Dhruv Patel bt Sushant Khade 3-2 (64-41, 25-44, 50-5, 54-69, 70-0); Aashit Pandya bt Rohan Kothare 3-1 (71(50)-9, 52-76(46), 70-37, 68(43)-15); Aditya Shandilya bt Omar Farooqui 3-2 (16-69, 63-53, 36-62, 72-37, 64-60); Akash Ramteke bt Dhruv Sitwala 3-2 (52-63, 69-58, 28-71, 69-62, 67-56); Anant Mehta bt Parth Shah 3-1 (37-76, 61-46, 65-57, 59-40).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Junior squash: Rudra stuns second seed

Maharashtra’s Rudra Singh got the better of Tamil Nadu's second seed Vyomika Khandelwal 12-10, 12-10, 11-3 to enter the girls’ U-15 final of the All-India Willingdon JSW Junior Open on Sunday.

Results (semi-finals): Girls' U-15: Akanksha Gupta (MH) bt Anika Dubey (MH) 11-3, 11-1, 5-11, 11-3; Rudra Singh (MH) bt Vyomika Khandelwal (TN) 12-10, 12-10, 11-3; Boys' U-15: Yusha Nafees (UP) bt Ishaan Dabke 11-9, 4-11, 11-0, 11-3; Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan (KA) bt Anshuman Jaising (MH) 11-5, 12-10, 10-12, 7-11, 11-9; Boys' U-13: Shresht Iyer (KA) bt Divvij Dave (MH) 11-6, 11-3, 11-5; Dhruv Bopanna (TN) bt Swarit Patil (MH) 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9; Girls' U-13: Fabiha Nafees (UP) bt Aroma (UP) 11-3, 11-4, 11-7; D Nitiyasree (TN) bt Aahana Singh (DL) 11-5, 11-8, 11-9; Boys' U-11: Kiaan Kanade (GJ) bt Shourya Rakshit (MH) 13-11, 11-6, 13-11; Sahil Waghamare (MH) bt Aaditya Shah (MH) 11-2, 11-0, 11-0; Girls' U-11: Aashi Shah (MH) bt Shanaya Roy (MH) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Sudhanjali Yadav (MH) bt Yashika Vinothkumar (TN) 11-9, 11-4, 11-6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

YMCA athletics: Jana captures 100m, 200m gold

Riday Jana of Sprinters Sports Club won both the men’s 100m (11.12s) and 200m (22.36s) gold in the 45th Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet at the Mumbai University Pavilion tracks, Marine Lines, on Sunday.

Results: Girls’ U-16 800m: 1. Vaidehi Kudu (Athletics Group, Palghar) 2:33.8 secs, 2. Prisha Kadam (Pro Athletes Academy) 2:43.7 secs, 3. Jhnhavi Dhami (Somiya Sports Club) 2:45.1 secs; Boys’ U-16 800m: 1. Vidit Shetty (Pro Athletes Academy) 2:05.73 secs, 2. Thanish Gaddam (Pro Athletes Academy) 2:12.15 secs, 3. Prashant Sarang (Pawan Sports Foundation) 2:13.53 secs; Boys’ U-18 200m: 1. Parzan Nariman (Corvuss American Academy) 22.31 secs, 2. Harsh Raut (TMCPY) 22.34 secs, 3. Harsh Thakur (Ravi Athletics Group) 22.86 secs; Boys’ U-18 100m: 1. Harsh Raut (TMCPY) 10.84 secs, 2. Nariman Parzan (Corvuss American Academy) 11.12 secs, 3. Harsh Thakur (Ravi Athletics Group) 11.25 secs; Men 800m: 1. Nivas Mote (Navi Mumbai Sports Association) 2:02.16 secs, 2. Gagan Amin (Pro Athletes Academy) 2:02.73 secs, 3. Abhishek Borhade (TMCPY) 2:04.34 secs; Men 200m: 1. Riday Jana (Sprinters Sports Club) 22.36 secs, 2. Babasaheb Mandlik (Sprinters Sports Club) 22.61 secs, 3. Omkar Dalvi (Gupta Sports Academy) 22.72 secs; Boys’ U-18 200m: 1. Parzan Nariman (Corvuss American Academy) 22.31 secs, 2. Harsh Raut (TMCPY) 22.34 secs, 3. Harsh Thakur (Ravi Athletics Group) 22.86 secs; Boys’ U-18 100m: 1. Harsh Raut (TMCPY) 10.84 secs, 2. Nariman Parzan (Corvuss American Academy) 11.12 secs, 3. Harsh Thakur (Ravi Athletics Group) 11.25 secs; Men 100m: 1. Riday Jana (Sprinters Sports Club) 11.12 secs, 2. Babasaheb Mandlik (Sprinter Sports Club) 11.24 secs, 3. Yash Patil (Ravi Athletics Group) 11.31 secs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}