UFC 280: Katlyn Chookagian downplays Manon Fiorot unbeaten run, names her pick for Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Abu Dhabi, which promises to be nothing less than an electrifying night for the fans. The event will feature No.1 ranked Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev, friend of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, inside the Octagon; bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will also be seen defending his title against TJ Dillashaw.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from these two blockbuster matches, Katlyn Chookagian, the perennial top contender in the women's flyweight division, will take on rising star Manon Fiorot.

Chookagian, a former title challenger, who boasts of a 18-4 record will kick-off the stacked main card at UFC 280. She will be challenged by Fiorot, who defeated Jennifer Maia in her previous fight and holds a 4-0 record since making her UFC debut.

However, Chookagian is not perturbed by Fiorot's sensational rise in the UFC circuit, instead she feels the French fighter is yet to be "tested" inside the Octagon.

"I wouldn't say she's equally as strong as me, just because we haven't seen it yet. I mean she's only had four UFC fights and a lot of them were against unranked girls, so I'm not saying she's not the same, but we don't know yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“And then she did beat Jennifer Maia in her last fight who's ranked number two, which is a really good win. But also Jennifer Maia took it on a short notice replacement. So I'm not saying she's not good. She's very good, but she hasn't been tested as much as I have,” Chookagian told hindustantimes.com in an interview on Tuesday.

Katlyn Chookagian in fact backs her experience inside the Octagon, which makes it nothing but “just another fight”, which if she wins will put her close to yet another title opportunity, which currently is being held by Valentina Shevchenko.

The main attraction of the event is the lightweight division fight between Oliveira and Makhachev. When asked, who does she think will win the much-anticipated clash, Chookagian picked the Brazilian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I'm excited for the fight. I was kind of going back and forth, but I think I'm gonna go with Oliveira for that. Not that I underestimate Islam, but then when I like watch him fight every time he's so good everywhere and just because he's so good everywhere, that's gonna be his advantage in this fight,” she said.

Watch the LIVE coverage of 280 – Oliveira vs Makhachev on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 11:30 pm IST on 22nd October 2022.