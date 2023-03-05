UFC 285: ‘Congratulations to Alexa’, Valentina accepts her defeat graciously, proposes rematch

Alexa Grasso made history on Saturday as she submitted flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285, becoming the third Mexican-born champion in the UFC this year. The fight was a close contest, with Grasso proving to be a worthy challenger throughout. Shevchenko appeared to be in control until Grasso capitalized on a single mistake and submitted the champion with a rear-naked choke at the 4:34 mark of the fourth round.

Grasso, who was a 6-to-1 underdog, called the moment a dream come true. "Please punch me, I feel like I'm dreaming," Grasso said. "I've been dreaming for this moment for so long." The win was a massive upset and ranks as the sixth largest upset in a UFC title fight in the last 15 years.

Shevchenko was gracious in defeat, acknowledging that one mistake can change the whole game. "You're winning the fight all around, no doubt, and a single situation can change the whole thing. This is part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa," she said. She called for an immediate rematch after the result was read.

Kyrgyzstan's mixed martial arts fighter Valentina Shevchenko (R) fights Mexico's mixed martial arts fighter Alexa Grasso during their UFC 285 women's flyweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, (AFP)

The win marks a significant moment in the history of Mexican MMA. Brandon Moreno became the first-ever Mexican-born champion in January, and now the company has crowned three in three months, including interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. This follows an announcement earlier this year that the UFC will open a Performance Institute in Mexico City in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Grasso's bonus in UFC 285

Grasso's victory at UFC 285 also earned her a $50,000 "Performance of the Night" award, while Bo Nickal, who made his Octagon debut, received the same bonus for his arm-triangle choke victory over Jamie Pickett.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal earned "Fight of the Night" honors and $50,000 each for their welterweight clash. Rakhmonov emerged victorious with a standing rear-naked choke in the third round. Despite missing weight on Friday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Neal will receive his bonus check.

With Grasso's victory, the UFC has added another chapter to the ongoing story of Mexican dominance in MMA.

Alexa Grasso an amazing fighter

Karen Alexa Grasso Montes is a fierce fighter from Mexico. Born in 1993, she has made a name for herself in the flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where she currently holds the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship. She is also a UFC analyst for Spanish broadcasts.

Grasso made her professional debut in MMA in December 2012 in her home country and went on an undefeated streak for her first eighteen months of her career. After taking a break from the sport, Grasso joined Invicta FC and continued her winning ways with two TKO wins and a unanimous decision win, along with her first Fight of the Night bonus award.

In August 2016, she joined the UFC and has since fought some of the best fighters in the world. While she has experienced a few losses, she has also won several of her fights by unanimous decision. Grasso has faced injuries, weight-cutting issues, and fight cancellations, but she remains a fierce fighter with an impressive record.

