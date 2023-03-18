UFC 286: Full Match Card, Live Streaming details and Timing in USA and in India

UFC 286 is set to take place on Saturday in USA. In the main event, current champion Leon Edwards will defend his Welterweight title against Kamaru Usman. It will be the third time that both fighters are locking horns with each others. In their first contest, Usman had emerged victorious while second one was a no-contest. This time, Edwards will look to avenge the previous loss and reinforce his greateness in the weight class. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see World No.3 Justin Gaethje taking on World No. 6 Rafael Fiziev.

In the main event, current champion Leon Edwards will defend his Welterweight title against Kamaru Usman.(Twitter)

After the main event of UFC 285 was a one-sided brief contest in which Jon Jones submitted Ciryl Gane, fans are expecting a thrilling tough match on Saturday in UFC 286.

Here is the full Match Card:-

Main Card

Welterweight- Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman, TITLE FIGHT

Lightweight- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, Co-main event

Welterweight- Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Women Flyweight- Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Middleweight- Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Preliminary Card

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early Prelims

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

Here are the live streaming details for watching in USA and in India

In USA: ESPN and ESPN+ will telecast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98. Start Timing is 1 PM Eastern Time. Main event will start at 5 PM Eastern Time.

In India: Viewers can tune in to SONY TEN, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV to watch the live action in India. Early Prelims will start at 10:30 PM in India. Main event can be watched from 2:30 AM IST on Sunday.

