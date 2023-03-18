UFC 286: Full Match Card, Live Streaming details and Timing in USA and in India
UFC 286 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and more.
UFC 286 is set to take place on Saturday in USA. In the main event, current champion Leon Edwards will defend his Welterweight title against Kamaru Usman. It will be the third time that both fighters are locking horns with each others. In their first contest, Usman had emerged victorious while second one was a no-contest. This time, Edwards will look to avenge the previous loss and reinforce his greateness in the weight class. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see World No.3 Justin Gaethje taking on World No. 6 Rafael Fiziev.
After the main event of UFC 285 was a one-sided brief contest in which Jon Jones submitted Ciryl Gane, fans are expecting a thrilling tough match on Saturday in UFC 286.
Here is the full Match Card:-
Main Card
Welterweight- Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman, TITLE FIGHT
Lightweight- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, Co-main event
Welterweight- Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
Women Flyweight- Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
Middleweight- Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
Preliminary Card
Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales
Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
Early Prelims
Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein
Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo
Here are the live streaming details for watching in USA and in India
In USA: ESPN and ESPN+ will telecast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98. Start Timing is 1 PM Eastern Time. Main event will start at 5 PM Eastern Time.
In India: Viewers can tune in to SONY TEN, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV to watch the live action in India. Early Prelims will start at 10:30 PM in India. Main event can be watched from 2:30 AM IST on Sunday.