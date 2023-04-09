UFC 287 Results: Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira to become Champion in main event, Gilbert Burns wins in co-main

UFC 287 Results: UFC 287 got concluded at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday night. In the main event, Alex Pereira took on Israel Adesanya in a bid to defend his middleweight title. In round two of the match, Adesanya knocked out Pereira and became the new champion.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns defeated local boy Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision.

In other matches of the main card, Rob Font knocked out Adrian Yanez in the bantamweight category and grabbed win in round 1 itself. Kevin Holland knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in welterweight category and emerged victorious. Christian Rodriguez demolished Raul Rosas Jr. in the bantamweight category and won by unanimous decision.