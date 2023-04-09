UFC 287 Results: Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira to become Champion in main event, Gilbert Burns wins in co-main
UFC 287 Results: UFC 287 got concluded at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday night. In the main event, Alex Pereira took on Israel Adesanya in a bid to defend his middleweight title. In round two of the match, Adesanya knocked out Pereira and became the new champion.
In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns defeated local boy Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision.
In other matches of the main card, Rob Font knocked out Adrian Yanez in the bantamweight category and grabbed win in round 1 itself. Kevin Holland knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in welterweight category and emerged victorious. Christian Rodriguez demolished Raul Rosas Jr. in the bantamweight category and won by unanimous decision.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:35 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Check out Israel Adesanya's winning moment
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:34 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Check out Israel Adesanya's interview after the sensational win
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:32 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: UFC hails Israel Adesanya
What a way to sum it up. “THE HUNTER BECOMES THE HUNTED”.
Adesanya gets back his championship belt.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:27 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Israel Adesanya is the new Champion !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:24 AM
UFC 287 title fight Live Updates: Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira to become champion
Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira to become champion in middleweight category. What a victory for Adesanya.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:22 AM
UFC 287 title fight Live Updates: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya round 2
Very balanced fight from both in round 2. Adesanya loses his footing for while. Then hits a very hard punch on Pereira. Pereira gets knocked down.
OMG! what a comeback by Adesanya, fulfills his revenge.
All Hail the new champion in middleweight category.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:20 AM
UFC 287 title fight Live Updates: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya round 2
Leg attack first up by Adesanya in round 2. Pereira follows up with a leg kick too. Flurry of jab kicks from both fighters.
Pereira attacking more now. Adesanya continues his leg attack game. Great punch by Adesanya.
Pereira testing Adesanya with leg kicks. Adesanya responding with leg kicks on Pereira's left body.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:15 AM
UFC 287 title fight Live Updates: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya round 1
Very cautious approach by both fighters. Both Pereira and Adesanya are using their long legs to good effect.
Adesanya is being more assertive over his opponent. But Pereira showing good defense.
20 secons to go in round 1. Leg attacks by Pereira in the dying seconds.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:12 AM
UFC 287 title fight Live Updates: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya round 1
Both fighters get in action in the cage.
Adesanya checks on Pereira with a leg kick. Fighters are keeping distance and checking out each other's movements.
Both are fighting with open guard. Adesanya showing more aggression.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:06 AM
UFC 287 title fight Live Updates: Alex Pereira enters the arena !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:04 AM
UFC 287 Main event Live Updates: Enters Israel Adesanya in the arena!
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 10:02 AM
UFC 287 Main event Live Updates: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya title fight
Can Israel Adesanya take revenge on Alex Pereira? or will Pereira retain the title with a win over Adesanya.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:52 AM
UFC 287 Main event Live Updates: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya in middleweight up next !
The main event involving title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya in middleweight is up next !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:47 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns conquers Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision.
Total annihilation of Masvidal by Burns. Gilbert Burns definitely deserved the win. He grabs victory by unanimous decision.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:44 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal round 3
Burns holds Masvidal and tries to pull him down. Burns has got his hands wrapped around Masvida. Masvidal is down, with Burns on the top of his chest.
Burns landing punches on Masvidal's face and ribs. 22 seconds to go.
Masvidal can't escape. Definitely, Burns should get the win.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:42 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal round 3
Burns has the lead after the end of round 1 and round 2.
In final round, aggression first up by Burns who tries to land a leg kick. Masvidal tries to hit Burns with a few jabs.
Masvidal showing intent now. Lands a hard leg kick on Burns' thigh. Burns being cautious now, Masvidal has got his leg game on target.
Burns being assertive now. Masvidal running away, Burns has the upper hand. Masvidal looks fatigued. Hard punches on Masvidal's face by Burns. Masvidal has got no answers.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:38 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal round 2
Burns has got Masvidal tightly cornered on a wall of the cage. Masvidal tries to grab Burns thigh but fails.
Both fighters are separated now. 11 seconds to go. Clearly, round 1 and round 2 goes in Burns' favour.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:36 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal round 2
Great aggression by Burns first up again. Masvidal falls and quickly gets up. Burns then lifts Masvidal and takes him down on the floor. Burns is all over Masvidal and putting his body weight on Masvidal's chest.
Burns is on top of Masvidal who is desperately trying to escape. But Burns has got him down and putting pressure on Masvidal's neck.
Total domination by Burns who slides Masvidal in the corner of the cage. Masvidal turns and gets up but Burns has got firm hold of his waist. Burns once again pulls down Masvidal.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:32 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal round 1
Leg Kick by Masvidal on Burns. The fighters keeping distance. Clearly, Burns is showing more intent and aggression.
Burns almost grabs Masvidal's waist but not to be. Great feet movement by Burns.
Now Masvidal showing aggression, lands a few punches and leg kicks on Burns. Great Jab shot by Masvidal. In the dying secons, Burns takes down Masvidal and lands a flurry of punches.
Burns holds the upper hand after round 1.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:28 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal round 1
The round 1 of co-main event gets underway.Both Burns and Masvidal keep distance intially.
Burns launches a few leg kicks on his opponent. Aggression by Burns while caution from Masvidal.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:25 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:22 AM
UFC 287 Co-main event Live Updates: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal will lock horns with Gilbert Burns, in front of his home crowd. Can the local favourite Masvidal win? Both fighters have entered the Octagon. Fight starts in few minutes.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:19 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Co-main event involving Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal in welterweight category up next !
Co-main event involving Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal in welterweight category is up next. Get ready for a thriller !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:08 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Rob Font knocks out Adrian Yanez to grab win in round 1 itself.
Rob Font knocks out Adrian Yanez to grab win in round 1 itself. Fantastic win for Font.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:06 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez round 1
Font shows aggression first up. Yanez starts cautiously.
Yanez starts being assertive but Font's defense looks good. Font is able to break in Yanez's defense and landing hard punches on the head.
Yanez kicks Font on his leg and kicks him on his head. Font responds with an upper cut. Another upper cut from Font, Yanez looks cornered.
Win for Font, Yanez falls down and Font knocks him down. Referre stops the fight.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 09:02 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez round 1
Both fighters are in the Octagon for the round 1. Rob is taller than Adrian by one inch and also weighs one kg more.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:54 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez in bantamweight category up next!
Rob Font squares off against Adrian Yanez in bantamweight category up next!
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:51 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Picture perfect win for Kevin Holland over Santiago Ponzinibbio in welterweight category
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:49 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland knocks out Santiago Ponzinibbio
Kevin Holland knocks out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the welteweight category. Total dominating win by Holland.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:47 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio round 3
Santiago needs a miraculous comeback to win this. Clearly, Holland has impressed the most thus far.
Holland took down Santiago with a left hook and hit him ferociously on the head after he was down on the cage floor.
Referee stops the fight.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:45 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio round 3
Final round of the fight between Holland and Santiago. Both fighters keep distance and move around in the Octagon.
No punches initially. Santiago tries to show aggression but Holland is up for it. Holland fires back with more aggression. Holland able to land punches and kicks on Santiago.
Holland continues with the strategy of targeting Santiago's left leg.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:42 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio round 2
1 minute to go in round 2. Holland is holding Santiago near the cage wall.
After a brief grappling, both fighters separate and Holland lands a few good punches on Santiago.
Definitely, Holland impressed in round 2 and round 1. Too much gap to fill for Santiago in round 3.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:40 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio round 2
Holland is using his height and longer reach to advantage. He intimidates Santiago in the first few minutes itself.
Santiago is keeping cautious distance but that's not gonna help him win the fight. Holland is being more assertive. Holland is landing punches on Santiago's head at times.
Good connection from Santiago as Holland lets his guard down. Santiago showing aggression now. But Holland contines to hold the edge.
That was a big escape for Holland as Santiago held his leg for few seconds.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:35 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio round 1
Both fighters being too cautious in the fight currently, keeping distance from each other. Holland is attacking on Santiago's left leg.
Santiago showing aggression now. But it's Holland who keeps the control in the match. A hard punch on Santiago's head by Holland.
22 seconds to go, it was a hard first round. But definitely Holland has the edge after he took down Santiago in the dying seconds.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:32 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio round 1
Holland towers Santiago. Both fighters keep distance from each other initially.
Holland is moving around well and so is Santiago. Holland tries to land a few punches but Santiago is cautiously defends himself.
Santiago is using his legs to kick more. Holland lands a punch on Santiago's head.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:28 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio round 1 begins!
Both fighters are inside the Octagon to take on each other. Holland has a height advantage over Santiago.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:26 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:20 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio up next !
Kevin Holland faces off against Santiago Ponzinibbio in welterweight category of main card match.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:18 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Scorecard of Christian Rodriguez's win over Raul Rosas Jr. in bantamweight category
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:16 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Donald Trump is at the venue
Former USA President Donald Trump is at the venue to witness the matches.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:14 AM
UFC 287 Main Card Live Updates: Check out Christian Rodriguez's reaction after defeating Raul Rosas Jr.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:12 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Christian Rodriguez demolishes Raul Rosas Jr.
Christian Rodriguez completely demolished Raul Rosas Jr. in the bantamweight fight. Rodriguez wins by unanimous decision.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:10 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez round 3
Rodriguez and Rosas are down on the floor of the cage. Rodriguez is kicking and punching Rosas on his face. Elbow kicks, with legs wrapped around Rosas.
15 seconds to go and both fighers get up. Clearly Rodriguez should win !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:09 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez round 3
We are into round 3 now. It was clearly Rodriguez's match in round 2.
Rosas looking cautious now. He is looking fatigued while Rodriguez is using all his experience to good effect. Both fighters keeping distance from each other.
The fighters are moving around in the cage, saving theri energy. Rodriguez pulls down Rosas and gets on top of him.
Rosas is down and Rodriguez on top of his back. Rodriguez is constantly kicking Rosas on his head, with legs wrapped around his lower body and one arm around his neck.
Rodriguez is now hitting Rosas on his ribs.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:04 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez round 2
Rodriguez has got Rosas tightly wrapped with his legs. He is on top of Rosas and kicking him on the head. He continues kicking Rosas with one arm around his neck.
Rosas face is completely red with all the beating and kicks. Rosas survives ! We are into round 3 now.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 08:02 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez round 2
Once again, Rosas shows aggression first up. But it has backfired, Rodriguez takes him down but Rosas gets up.
Rodriguez kicks Rosas on the chest as both grapple near the cage walls.
Rosas, with his leg work takes down Rodriguez who gets up quickly.Clearly, Rosas his having the uper hand.
Tables have turned, Rodriguez on top of Rosas now. Rodriguez has got Rosas trapped near cage walls. Rodriguez puts all his body weight on Rosas chest.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:58 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez round 1
Both fighters are grappling with all their energy. At the moment, Rosas is more aggressive. Rosas has climped up on Rodriguez's back and squeezing his opponent's neck.
It's Rosas who has the upper hand in the match. He got Rodriguez's legs wrapped tightly. Both fighters seem to be losing steam but still Rosas having the upper hand.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:55 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez round 1 begins !
Raul Rosas Jr. is the youngest fighter in UFC currently, up against an experienced Christian Rodriguez.
Rosas goes for the kill straightaway. With quick leg work, he tries to take down Rodriguez but the experinced fighter answers him properly.
Rodriguez is down on the floor with Rosas up on him. But Rodriguez turns the tables quickly.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:50 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez
Raul Rosa Jr. is just 18-year old. The guy is full of skills and potential. Can he surpass Rodriguez tonight ?
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:48 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Main card gets underway with Rosas Jr. vs Rodriguez
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:46 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Main card gets underway with Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez in bantamweight category
Raul Rosas Jr. set to lock horns with Christian Rodriguez in bantamweight category
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:38 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Time for the main card now ! Check out the matches
Main Card
Main event: Alex Pereira (c) vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight)
Co-main event: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)
Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)
Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:37 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Kelvin Gastelum won 29-28, 29-28, 30-27
Kelvin Gastelum won 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 over Chris Curtis in middleweight category of preliminary card.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:35 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Kelvin Gastelum is absolutely pumped after the win over Chris Curtis !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:32 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Chris Curtis by unanimous decision
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:30 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Alex Pereira arrives at the venue !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:28 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Check out main card opener Raul Rosas Jr.'s footage from training session
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:26 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Check out Joe Pyfer's interview after win over Gerald Meerschaert
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:09 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Scorecard of Luana Pinheiro vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez preliminary card match
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:07 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum up next !
Chris Curtis will lock horns with Kelvin Gastelum in middleweight category of preliminary card.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:05 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Check out Luana Pinheiro's ecstatic celebration
Check out Luana Pinheiro's ecstatic celebration after defeating Michelle Waterson-Gomez by split decision in women strawweight.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:03 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Luana Pinheiro conquers Michelle Waterson-Gomez by split decision
Luana Pinheiro conquers Michelle Waterson-Gomez by split decision in women strawweight category of preliminary card match. Pinheiro won by 29-28, 29-28 over her opponent.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 07:01 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: What has Gilbert Burns said before fight against Jorge Masvidal?
Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal exchanged heated words during their staredowns on Friday.
When Burns was booed by the crowd supporting local favourite Masvidal. This is what he said.
“I love it,” Burns said. “Keep that same energy. I’m going to kill your boy tomorrow, let’s go!”
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:54 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Look who is in the audience tonight !
The light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is among the spectators tonight.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:51 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Here is what Alex Pereira has warned Israel Adesanya about !
Pereira has taken a dig at his opponent for wearing dog collar in public since media day this past Wednesday. He has vowed to surpass Adesnaya and drag him out of the Octagon, like a dog.
“I’ve said everything I’ve had to say. All I’m going to say to you is tomorrow I’m just going to take his collar off and I’m going to take him out, just like a dog,” said Alex Pereira.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:38 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Gilbert Burns arrives at the venue!
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:35 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro up next !
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro is up next in women strawweight category.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:28 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Joseph Pyfer dwells on his emphatic victory
Here is what Joseph Pyfer said after his emphatic victory over Gerald Meerschaert by TKO.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:27 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Joseph Pyfer's celebration
Here is how Joseph Pyfer defeated Gerald Meerschaert by TKO in the middleweight category of preliminary card fight.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:24 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Joseph Pyfer defeats Gerald Meerschaert by TKO
Joseph Pyfer defeats Gerald Meerschaert by TKO in middleweight category. Pyfer won at at 3:15 in Round 1. Sheer domination !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:21 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Check out the full match card for tonight !
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:18 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Gerald Meerschaert vs Joseph Pyfer up next !
Gerald Meerschaert clashes against Joseph Pyfer in the middleweight category.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:17 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman is called off due to medical emergency
The heavyweight fight- Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman has been called off due to medical emergency.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:15 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Check out official scorecard of Lupita Godinez vs Cynthia Calvillo
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:11 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Lupita Godinez surpasses Cynthia Calvillo in early prelims
Lupita Godinez has surpassed Cynthia Calvillo in early prelims in women strawweight category. Godinez won by split decision.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 06:04 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Check out Ignacio Bahamondes' interview after his win in early prelims
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 05:56 AM
UFC 287 Live Updates: Ignacio Bahamondes defeats Trey Ogden in Early Prelims
In Early Prelims, Ignacio Bahamondes has defeated Trey Ogden by unanimous decision. Bahamondes won by 30-27, 29-28 and 30-27 at the end of three rounds.