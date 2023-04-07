UFC 287, Pereira vs Adesanya: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and in India

UFC 287 will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. In the main event, Champion Alex Pereira will defend his middleweight title against No.1 ranked Israel Adesanya. In the main event, Champion Alex Pereira will defend his middleweight title against No.1 ranked Israel Adesanya. (Twitter)

The co-main event will see no.5 ranked Gilbert Burns lock horns with no.11 ranked Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight category. In other important matches in the main card, Rob Font will take on Adrian Yanez in the bantamweight category. Kevin Holland will tussle against Santiago Ponzinibbio in the welterweight category. And Raul Rosas Jr. will battle against Christian Rodriguez in the bantamweight category.

UFC 287 full match card

Main Card

Main event: Alex Pereira (c) vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight)

Co-main event: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Preliminary card

Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro (women strawweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer (middleweight)

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez (women strawweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden (catchweight 160lbs)

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (featherweight)

Sam Hughes vs. Jaqueline Amorim (women strawweight)

UFC 287 Live Streaming Details:

In USA: Live telecast will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ on Saturday, April 8. The timing for preliminary card will be 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and for main card, it will be 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

In India: Live telecast will be available on SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, and SONY LIV on Sunday, April 9. The timing for preliminary card will be at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday) and for main card, it will be at 7:30 AM IST(Sunday).