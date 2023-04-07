WWE superstar Triple H set to address fans on SmackDown

Chief Content Officer Triple H will address the WWE Universe in the upcoming episode of SmackDown on Friday. Interestingly, Triple H had also addressed the WWE fans in the recent episode of Raw on Monday where he had highlighted that the company was not going anywhere after the deal with UFC. Triple H (WWE)

Recently, WWE and Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, have signed a landmark deal to merge both the sports entertainment giants. The new company will be valued at $21.4 billion (UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion).

As per reports, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will continue in that role along with becoming the CEO of the new company. Dana White will continue to serve as president of UFC, and Nick Khan will be at the helm as president of WWE. Vince McMahon will serve as executive chairman of the 11-member board.

Meanwhile, as per the match card shared by WWE on its website, Sami Zayn will lock horns with Jey Uso in a head-to-head fight. Newly crowned SmackDown women's champion Rhea Ripley will claim her throne in the upcoming episode.

Another high-octane contest will see Rey Mysterio team up with Santos Escobar against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Notably, Rey and Dominik had clashed in a one-to-one "father vs son" fight at WrestleMania 39 in which the luchador had come out victorious. But in the latest episode of Raw, Dominik kicked and punched his father which has further added up to the bad blood between the two superstars.

Moreover, the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Zayn will mark their appearance on SmackDown.