UFC pushes back Jack Hermansson-Edmen Shahbazyan fight

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:26 AM IST

A scheduled middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan will not take place at UFC 262 in Houston on Saturday, the UFC announced Monday.

Instead, the middleweight competitors are slated to fight one week later during UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt on May 22 in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White told TSN that the move was made because of a COVID-19 case inside Hermansson's camp.

Hermansson, of Sweden, is 21-6 overall but has lost two of his last three matches after winning the previous four in a row.

Shahbazyan, a Los Angeles-area native, is 11-1 overall. His lone loss came against Derek Brunson in August.

The headline match at UFC 262 will be a lightweight title bout between Brazil's Charles Oliveira and the United States' Michael Chandler.


