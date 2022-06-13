UFC's Jiri Prochazka shares message for Indian MMA fans

Pro Panja, which is in affiliation with the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation, went international over the weekend as co-founder Parvin Dabas attended UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in Kallang, Singapore. At the event, which saw Jiri Prochazka defeat Glover Teixeira via submission in the main event, MMA India, which is also a brainchild of Dabas, caught up with several popular MMA stars, who extended their warm welcome, and also shared useful advice for the Indian combat sports stars.

Prochazka sent a message from Indian MMA fans from Singapore - "Hey, Indian fans, thank you for your support."

Brendon Allen, who won his Undercard bout at the UFC 275 against Jacob Malkoun, also shared his advice for Indian fighters and said, "I would just say keep going. Make sure you are mentally strong. This sport is not for the weak. Your mind is your weapon to success."

MMA India also caught up with Kevin Chang, the senior vice president of UFC Asia Pacific, who promised that there will soon be a UFC show in India as well. "I will hope in the next few years. That’s what I would say but you know, a lot of things have to fall into place so I don’t have a specific timeline but we’re definitely keeping an eye on it," he said.

Kevin Chang also shared his advice for Indian MMA athletes. “Continue to compete, that’s the most important thing. There are no amateurs in this tournament. Everybody’s a professional. They need to get as much experience behind them and continue to perform in the domestic promotions, and that’s how, you know, ultimately every fighter comes to the UFC."

Dabas also caught up with Mick Maynard, UFC vice president of Talent Relations, and former UFC Lightweight Champion Jan Blanchowicz, who is touted to be the next challenger for Jiri Prochazka for the UFC Light Heavyweight title.

Speaking on the UFC 275, Dabas said, “UFC 275 in Singapore was nothing short of spectacular. I have a passionate team at mmaindia.com who covered the Road to UFC and UFC 275 diligently and I am glad I came down to see the fights personally.”

"The UFC was generous enough to give me cageside seats. Seeing the fights from the Octagon side is an experience which TV can never fully capture. The athletes were at their absolute best and I am sure the UFC has a very bright future in India and will soon make the jump to live events in our country as well, can’t wait for that," he added.

