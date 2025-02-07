Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Unlikely to play any Fide events: Carlsen

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2025 09:49 PM IST

Relationship with world chess body pretty much damaged, says the world No. 1 after feud over Freestyle Chess

Bengaluru: With negotiations failing and the feud with Fide remaining unresolved, world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has ruled out any further collaboration with the world chess governing body. That includes participating in Fide events in the future.

Magnus Carlsen during a press conference for the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam on Friday. (AP)
Magnus Carlsen during a press conference for the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam on Friday. (AP)

The year-end Fide World Rapid and Blitz Championship has been among Carlsen’s most important calendar events since he walked away from the classical World Championship in 2022. As things stand, Carlsen is unlikely to participate.

“What I can say now is that the relationship that my team and I have with Fide is pretty destroyed. At least with the current administration,” Carlsen told Norwegian TV2. Asked pointedly about the World Rapid and Blitz, he responded: “As it is now, it is completely irrelevant.”

The December 25-31 tournament is scheduled to be held in Doha. Last year’s tournament saw plenty of drama with Carlsen pulling out of it midway through and then being coaxed to return by Fide before he eventually had his way and the title was shared (between him and Ian Nepomniachtchi) for the first time.

Carlsen is now focused largely on the Fischer Random format and the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour had its first event of the year beginning in Weissenhaus, Germany, on Friday with some of the world’s top players. “I hope this will start something, and hopefully a new era,” said Carlsen.

The first day’s round-robin rapid play (Fischer Random) saw reigning classical world champion Gukesh going down to Alireza Firouzja after stumbling into a mate-in-2 while Fabiano Caruana defeated Carlsen.

The feud between Fide and the organisers of Freestyle Chess has been brewing for months with recent negotiations breaking down. Fide has been unequivocal about not wanting to part with its sole authority over the ‘World Championship’ title, one that Freestyle Chess organisers have been pushing to award its Tour winner at the end of the year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On