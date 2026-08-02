Unnati’s bronze lifts India’s judo tally

New Delhi: After a historic high that saw two gold medals and a silver on Friday, Indian judokas were brought back to earth on the penultimate day of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Saturday, taking a solitary bronze after three of the judokas stumbled on the final step before a medal.

India's Unnati Sharma, in white, competes against Australia's Saya Middleton during a women's 63kg semifinal Judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games. (PTI)

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Unnati Sharma (-63kg) was India’s lone judo medallist of the day, beating South Africa’s Skye Knoester by ippon in the bronze medal playoff. She wrapped up the contest in one minute and 7 seconds with the bout-stopping manoeuvre.

She opened her campaign with a dominant Round of 16 victory over Eswatini’s Lamulela Magagula, sealing the contest by ippon in one minute and 39 seconds after scoring two successive waza-ari.

She then edged past New Zealand’s Qona Christie in the quarter-final, prevailing by waza-ari after also registering a yuko to book her place in the last four. In the last-four stage, Unnati went down by ippon to Australia’s Saya Middleton, the eventual silver medallist, in the semi-finals to drop into the bronze medal playoff.

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{{^usCountry}} This was India’s fourth judo medal at this Games after Asmita Dey (gold), Harsh Singh (gold) and Yamini Mourya (silver) had medalled on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was India’s fourth judo medal at this Games after Asmita Dey (gold), Harsh Singh (gold) and Yamini Mourya (silver) had medalled on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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However, there was disappointment for Takhellambam Inunganbi (women’s -70kg) and Karanjit Singh Maan (men’s -90kg), who lost in repechage rounds.

Inunganbi, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Ordos City, China in April to end India’s 13-year medal drought at the continental championships, was billed as a medal hope but lost her opening quarter-final bout to Canada’s Charlie Thibault in three minutes and 23 seconds after conceding a yuko earlier in the contest.

She faced England’s Jemima Yeats-Brown in the repechage but lost by ippon in 68 seconds.

Karanjit lost the men’s -90kg last-eight clash to Canada’s Guillaume Gaulin, conceding defeat by ippon after defeating New Zealand’s Elliott Connolly by ippon in three minutes and 29 seconds.

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He later lost the repechage round to home favourite Scott Cusack.

In the final bout of the day, India’s Harsh Tokas narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the men’s -81kg judo, losing to Australia’s Keishin Ochi by ippon. The contest began cautiously, with both judokas receiving a Shido (penalty) for passivity within the opening 18 seconds.

Tokas picked up a second Shido midway through the match. With 43 seconds remaining, Ochi seized his opportunity, executing a quick throw that sent Harsh onto his back to score an ippon and seal the bronze.