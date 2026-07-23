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UTT season 7: Dempo Goa Challengers finish league phase unbeaten, defeat UP 10-5

The victory capped a remarkable league campaign for the two-time champions

Updated on: Jul 23, 2026, 15:11:41 IST
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Dempo Goa Challengers finished the league phase of UTT 2026 season unbeaten after defeating UP Prometheans 10-5, here on Wednesday.

Bernadette Szocs in action (Butterfly UTT)
Bernadette Szocs in action (Butterfly UTT)

The victory capped a remarkable league campaign for the two-time champions, who defeated all six of their opponents to finish atop the standings heading into the semifinals.

Alvaro Robles and Bernadette Szocs starred once again as Goa built an early advantage before Abhinandh PB and Szocs combined to clinch the mixed doubles and seal the tie.

While UP fought back through Manav Thakkar and Yangzi Liu in the closing matches, Goa's commanding start ensured they created history as the competition's first unbeaten league-stage side.

Goa made the perfect start as Robles swept aside Sudhanshu Grover in straight games before Szocs overcame a spirited fightback from Sayali Wani to double the advantage.

The reigning champions then took complete control in the mixed doubles, with Szocs and Abhinandh edging Ricardo Walther and Swastika Ghosh in three tight games to secure the tie and maintain Goa's unbeaten record.

UP finished the evening with two morale-boosting victories.

Despite the late resistance, Goa comfortably completed a historic unbeaten league phase.

Dabang Delhi TTC will take on PBG Pune Jaguars in the final league phase tie, with the fourth semi-final spot at stake.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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