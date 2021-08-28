Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vani T-18, Aditi is T-26 after opening round in Sweden
others

Vani T-18, Aditi is T-26 after opening round in Sweden

Swedish amateur Beatrice Wallin leads the field alongside Magdalena Simmermacher after both players shot an opening round of 67 in Bohuslän.
PTI | , Fiskebackskil
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Vani T-18, Aditi is T-26 after opening round in Sweden(HT Collage)

Indian women golfers Vani Kapoor and Aditi Ashok carded two-over 71 and three-over 72 respectively to lie tied 18th and tied 26th after the opening round of the Didriksons Skafto Open here.

The 22-year-old made the most of her familiar surroundings in Skafto, as she kept her composure amid gusty conditions to share the lead after 18 holes played.

Hedwall sits alongside compatriots Linda Wessberg, Annelie Sjoholm and amateur Ingrid Lindblad on one shot under-par, as well as England's Gemma Clews and French starlet Pauline Roussin Bouchard with the top eight players separated by a single shot heading into the weekend. PTI Cor ATK ATK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
