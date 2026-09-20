Varun Sanyal declared medically unfit, Asian Games campaign ends

Varun Sanyal’s Asian Games debut ended before he could even step into the competition arena, with the Indian MMA fighter ruled medically unfit for his traditional 77kg bout on Sunday. Sanyal, the lone Indian male MMA competitor at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, was withdrawn after experiencing dizziness and muscle cramps following a sauna session during his weight-cutting process.

Varun Sanyal pulled out of the Asian Games after being declared medically unfit (Varun Sanyal - Instagram)

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According to the information available with HT, the 28-year-old had reduced his intake of both food and water in an attempt to lose the required weight. Around half an hour after his sauna session, he began experiencing light-headedness, dizziness and muscle cramps, prompting a medical evaluation.

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The assessment diagnosed Sanyal with mild dehydration. His blood tests then showed a Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) level at the upper end of the normal range, with no electrolyte imbalance detected. The medical report stated that Sanyal did not require intravenous fluids or medication. Instead, doctors advised him to replenish fluids and salt orally. No additional treatment was prescribed in the report.

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In the end, the withdrawal brought a premature conclusion to Sanyal’s biggest international assignment to date. The fighter, who splits his training between India and London, had secured his Asian Games berth after claiming a bronze medal at the Asian Championship in China.

His continental performance had also lifted him to fifth in the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association rankings, putting him in contention for a strong showing in Aichi-Nagoya.

What does his absence mean?

Sanyal’s absence now leaves India with one remaining MMA campaign to follow at the Games. Suchika Tariyal Hooda, the country’s only other representative in the discipline, had already assured herself of a medal after defeating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg category.

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Speaking of Varun, he is also a first-class honours graduate in business management from Queen Mary University of London. In various interviews, he has repeatedly stated that he was greatly influenced by Indian wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt.

Varun is the son of Sanjeev Sanyal, a noted economist and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, and Smita Barooah.

"Seeing our Olympians succeed really drew me towards martial arts and eventually towards MMA," Varun had told SAI Media ahead of the Asian Games.

“MMA is, in many ways, the most primal form of sport and competition, so I was naturally drawn to it. It's also a life skill,” he stated further.

(With inputs from Samreen Razzaqui)

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