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‘Want to be part of the generation that puts Indian Equestrian on world map’: Junior Equestrian Stasya Pandya

Her most recent achievement came at the Delhi Horse Show 2026, where the 14-year-old clinched two medals in two different disciplines.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 07:02 pm IST
ANI |
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At 14, dual discipline rider Stasya Pandya is collecting medals across India's most competitive equestrian stages. She is well known for winning a silver medal in the Under-14 category at the 2025 Junior National Equestrian Championship in Bengaluru.

The 14-year-old clinched two medals in two different disciplines.

Her most recent achievement came at the Delhi Horse Show 2026, where the 14-year-old clinched two medals in two different disciplines. She won Team Silver in Dressage, astride Consul, and Team Bronze in Show Jumping, navigating a challenging 1.10 metre course of 12 jumps on Cougar De Fees, according to a press release.

For those unfamiliar, dressage and show jumping are vastly different. Dressage focuses on precision, rhythm, and harmony, while show jumping tests speed, control, and accuracy over obstacles. Excelling in both at a national level is rare, especially for a junior rider.

Stasya Pandya shared, "Dressage is about patience and connection with your horse, while show jumping is about courage and quick decisions. I love both because they challenge different sides of me."

Regionally, she has been equally impressive. She was named Best Rider in the Children Category at the Annual Equestrian Games 2025 in Pune and the Mumbai Horse Show 2025. She also finished third at the Dream Alliance Cup 2025 and Surge Equestrian League 2025, and fourth overall at the Equestrian Premiere League 2025 in Bengaluru.

With growing infrastructure, international exposure, and events like the FEI Children's Classic being hosted in India, equestrian sport is gaining momentum. Stasya Pandya represents this new wave, young, skilled, and ready to put Indian equestrian on the global map.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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