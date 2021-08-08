'Want to have a match with Karrion Kross': Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

If you have been a follower of WWE's NXT brand, you are aware of Karrion Kross. The reigning NXT champion is on a tear for over the past few months, having defeated the likes of Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Kyle O' Reily, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano to hold on to the title. While Kross' recent appearances on Monday Night Raw have led to fans questioning his main roster booking - it does not take away from the fact that he was picked to be Samoa Joe's first opponent on his in-ring return since February 2020, showcasing faith in his abilities among the higher-ups.

Kross vs Joe is set to headline the NXT TakeOver before the SummerSlam pay-per-view. But after Kross is done with the former NXT champion, he may have another challenge on his hands.

Former WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal has expressed a desire to go toe-to-toe with the NXT superstar in the future. In a recent media call organised by the WWE, Jinder said that among the three current champions in WWE across brands, he would wish to fight with Kross as it would be a unique match-up.

"I would say Karrion Kross, just because I have not had that match-up yet. I have had matches with Bobby Lashley, I have had matches with Roman Reigns. Karrion Kross brings something new to the WWE, something unique," Jinder replied to a question asked by Hindustan Times.

"He has that mysterious side. He is very unpredictable. He is great in the ring, he is very technical. He brings that blend of mixed-martial arts - striking and submissions to the ring. So, I think Karrion Kross would make a good match-up. I think he is very similar in size to me, roughly the same height, roughly the same body type," he added.

"He might weigh a little bit more than me, but I feel I can match up to strength with me. I would say Karrion Kross just for the unique match-up and something that has never happened before," the 'Modern Day Maharaja' signed off.

Meanwhile, Jinder is expected to fight against his former best friend-turned-foe Drew McIntyre at the SummerSlam.