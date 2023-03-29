Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal under police scanner for confronting fan

Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has come under police scanner for a postgame incident with a fan in Orlando, Florida. In the March 21 game against Orlando Magic, Beal got into an argument with a fan who launched a jibe at him for losing a bet.

Last Tuesday, Wizards lost 112-122 to Magic in Amway Center, Florida. After the match, when Beal and the team were exiting the court and in the visitors' tunnel, an unidentified man allegedly launched a barb at the 29-year-old saying, "You made me lose $1,300, you f---," as quoted by ESPN.

The distasteful remark didn't go down well with Beal who according to the police report, turned around and walked toward a friend of the man who made the comment. Beal then allegedly kicked off the man's hat off while contacting the left side of his head.

As per the police investigation, Beal was heard saying in the video footage of the altercation that this was his job and he took it seriously, and the man was heard apologizing, implying he did not intend to hurt his sentiments.

Meanwhile, both NBA and Wizards have issued a statement on the matter concerning Beal.

"We are aware of the report and in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Bradley Beal in Orlando but won't have further comment until we've gathered more information," the Wizards said in a statement.

In the NBA standings for Eastern Conference, Wizards are currently at the 11th position, with 34 wins and 42 losses. On Tuesday night, Wizards won 130-111 against Boston Celtics. However, Beal didn't play the game.