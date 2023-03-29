Rey Mysterio hails son Dominik Mysterio for on-screen ‘character’ growth in WWE

The WWE storyline involving Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio is one of the most intriguing tales for the fans. And ever since Rey punched Dominik and accepted his challenge of a one-to-one fight at WrestleMania 39, the story has received crazy interest. Rey Mysterio; Dominik Mysterio(Twitter)

It's official now that the father will be pitted against his own son Dominik at The Show Of Shows. However, beyond the trash talk, vitriol and bad blood for each other on the screen and keeping their on-screen characters aside, both Rey and Dominik share a bonding of love and respect.

In a recent interview with WESH News 2, Rey was all praise for his son Dominik and The Judgement Day member's growth and popularity in WWE.

"Incredible. You can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV. I’m on SmackDown, he’s on Raw, so to be able to just sit down at home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth throughout the past year and a half [or] year since we were separated, every now and then, I’ll look at my wife and go, ‘Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown, and how good he’s getting?’ I hear it, I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work," said Rey.

The 2023 WWE Hall Of Famer further highlighted how proud he was as a father to see Dominik walk in his footsteps.

"It was very hard for him to walk in my footsteps or be in my shadow because of what I’ve created for the past 34 years. So it’s beautiful, man. I am truly blessed to be able to see his growth and just enjoy watching him," added Rey.

In the latest episode of Monday night RAW, Dominik took revenge for the kick he received from his father. Dominik interrupted Rey's match against Damian Priest and then viciously beatdown his father. Rey was saved by Legado Del Fantasma who came to his rescue, causing Priest and Dominik to run away from the ring.