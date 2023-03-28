Cody Rhodes makes huge prediction about his entry theme in the match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes will square off against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The build-up to the biggest extravaganza in WWE calendar has been crazy, with the involvement of The Bloodline, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and other key personalities. Cody Rhodes; Roman Reigns(Twitter)

For WWE fans, Rhodes has become quite linked to pyro and fireworks which form part of his entry theme into the arena. In The Showcase Of The Immortals where The American Nightmare will face the biggest challenge of his wrestling career, fans are expecting a grand entry for Rhodes.

In a recent interview with WrestleJoy, Rhodes weighed-in on the gimmick of his character in WWE and also predicted how grand his entry at WrestleMania 39 shall be.

"At this point, I’m gonna be honest, I never asked anybody for pyro. Even in AEW when I was running things, I never asked anybody for pyro, and then it became like a running gag, the amount of pyro, and now it’s not even that, it’s just part of the experience. It’s like the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. You know, this happens at this time and they legit blow up the sky," said Rhodes.

"I think with a WrestleMania on the west coast, in Hollywood, it’s the biggest display that’s ever been done involving a ring. I don’t think greatest can even cover it. I really don’t. I think you’re looking at a record-setting amount of pyro," added The American Nightmare.

Meanwhile, on Monday night RAW, Rhodes received a major confidence boost ahead of The Show Of Shows as he surpassed The Enforcer Of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one fight. With the win, The American Nightmare shut Reigns' manager Paul Heyman who had launched a jibe at him saying that Rhodes wasn't ready to face The Tribal Chief.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be a two-night premium event at Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.