‘We have already seen Cody Rhodes’: WWE fans react to The Rock’s surprise return

WWE fans received an unexpected surprise after witnessing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s much-awaited return on last week’s episode of SmackDown. The Rock even got involved in a brawl with former United States champion Austin Theory. The Rock came up with People's Elbow to finish the segment. There is still no word on how The Rock’s WWE future will unfold but the People's Champion himself revealed that he is very much open to face Roman Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania.

WWE universe thrilled as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a surprise comeback.(Twitter/WWE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move can be a big blow for Cody Rhodes who was expected to take on the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. WWE fans also were skeptical about Rhodes’ future if The Rock did manage to book his spot in a potential fight with Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania.

Here is how social media reacted:

“Cody Rhodes can always main event night 4 of a buy one, get one free extravaganza,” wrote one social media user.

This person seems to have got a different plan for WrestleMania. “The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Winner Takes All Triple Threat match,” read the response.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This person cheekily commented, “Maybe I go back to all elite wrestling.”

Sharing a GIF of Cody Rhodes, another person hilariously wrote, “All I wanted to do is finish the damn story.”

This social media user wanted Roman Reigns and The Rock to vie for the WWE World Undisputed Universal Championship. “Roman Reigns vs The Rock - Tribal Combat - WWE World Undisputed Universal Championship. CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins - Extreme Rules Triple Threat - WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther vs John Cena - WWE Intercontinental Championship (so John can become a Grand Slam champ). Austin Theory v LA Knight - WWE United States Championship,” read a comment.

“The Rock would be better coz we have already seen Cody Rhodes,” wrote another person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were involved in a high voltage main event of WrestleMania 39. Reigns came up with an impressive fight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal championship, beating The American Nightmare at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this year in April. Solo Sikoa played a key role in helping Reigns in defending the title. Rhodes is now tipped to face Reigns once again to have a shot at the title at next year’s WrestleMania.

The picture, however, seems to have changed with the surprise return of The Rock. It is being speculated that The Rock may very well get an opportunity at WrestleMania 40 to take on Reigns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON